 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Triple Option: Notre Dame’s odds get worse and Nick Saban drops bombs

Matthew Lesko would be proud of the free money

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are doing a good job of staying out of any non-recruiting news during the month of May, but college football is absolutely on fire right now — and I’m here for that.

WHAT THOUGH THE ODDS BE GREAT OR SMALL

When the opening betting line for Notre Dame’s season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, came out, the Irish were a 13.5 point underdog.On Wednesday, the odds changed a little bit, and the Irish are now a 14.5 point underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

While I have personally leaned towards this being an Irish loss in my early predictions, 14.5 points just feels like free money to me. Ohio State still has issues on both its offensive and defensive lines and could be susceptible against a physical Notre Dame team (much like OSU’s bad loss against the Michigan Wolverines in 2021).

I’m just saying... that's a lot of points.

Also... you don’t see the TRUE GOAT, Michael Jordan, out here not knowing what time a game is being played right after the kickoff times are announced like Lebron James.

NEW HOME ALERT

Former Notre Dame safety and interviewer extraordinaire, Litchfield Ajavon, has a found a new home. Ajavon went into the transfer portal this spring, and will play for the Rice Owls in 2022.

THE WONDERFUL NICK SABAN

Name, image, and likeness rules have changed the face of college athletics like no other. The exact parameters of the new normal are still being set, but the greatest coach in college football history took a massive swing at those that are doing a bit extra. Saban calls out a couple of programs for flat out paying for recruits:

  • Saban said the Texas A&M Aggies bought their entire 2022 recruiting class.
  • The Bama head man also said Jackson State shelled out a million bucks for one of their 5-Star recruits.

There hasn’t been any public response from Jimbo Fisher or A&M, but Deion Sanders had something to say about it all.

HERESY

Could I add a link about the conferences moving away from division play? Sure... but I thought these tweets from Brendan were far more important.

Next Up In Notre Dame Football Recruiting

Loading comments...