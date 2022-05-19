The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are doing a good job of staying out of any non-recruiting news during the month of May, but college football is absolutely on fire right now — and I’m here for that.

WHAT THOUGH THE ODDS BE GREAT OR SMALL

When the opening betting line for Notre Dame’s season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, came out, the Irish were a 13.5 point underdog.On Wednesday, the odds changed a little bit, and the Irish are now a 14.5 point underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

While I have personally leaned towards this being an Irish loss in my early predictions, 14.5 points just feels like free money to me. Ohio State still has issues on both its offensive and defensive lines and could be susceptible against a physical Notre Dame team (much like OSU’s bad loss against the Michigan Wolverines in 2021).

I’m just saying... that's a lot of points.

Also... you don’t see the TRUE GOAT, Michael Jordan, out here not knowing what time a game is being played right after the kickoff times are announced like Lebron James.

If only there was some way to find out this kind of information without solicitation... https://t.co/V6yNj5dejP pic.twitter.com/8XnBMzkmDZ — Brendan (@verypiratey) May 17, 2022

NEW HOME ALERT

Former Notre Dame safety and interviewer extraordinaire, Litchfield Ajavon, has a found a new home. Ajavon went into the transfer portal this spring, and will play for the Rice Owls in 2022.

Beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue my acedemic and athletic career @RiceFootball! #GoOwls @RiceOwlsFB pic.twitter.com/lRwyerUFJX — Litchfield Ajavon (@litch_ajavon) May 18, 2022

THE WONDERFUL NICK SABAN

Name, image, and likeness rules have changed the face of college athletics like no other. The exact parameters of the new normal are still being set, but the greatest coach in college football history took a massive swing at those that are doing a bit extra. Saban calls out a couple of programs for flat out paying for recruits:

Saban said the Texas A&M Aggies bought their entire 2022 recruiting class.

The Bama head man also said Jackson State shelled out a million bucks for one of their 5-Star recruits.

There hasn’t been any public response from Jimbo Fisher or A&M, but Deion Sanders had something to say about it all.

You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow. I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB ! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE. — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 19, 2022

HERESY

Could I add a link about the conferences moving away from division play? Sure... but I thought these tweets from Brendan were far more important.