OFD Podcast: Who’s your boy for the Notre Dame Football season?

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan jump into the podcast hot rod to bring you a real winner of a Notre Dame football podcast. In this episode:

HELLO!

The integrity of list makers.

REVIEWS!

We stand by the Bobby Bowden conspiracy and jump into more - COVER UP THE COVER UP!

Being loyal to Ohio has no great origin story.

An FCS chat.

Notre Dame’s biggest recruiting challenge might have to do with food despite great pizza and sausage links.

Packing a Pilot.

The NCAA changes the 25 man recruiting class limit.

The beginning of the end of conference divisions.

Our trash-talking about the Clemson Tigers officially begins.

CROOTIN!

The power of getting elite talent to make that official visit.

BOOM or BUST with the 2008 class.

Drafting our boys for the 2022 season.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

