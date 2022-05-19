 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OFD Podcast: Who’s your boy for the Notre Dame Football season?

The most important draft of the year

By Joshua Vowles
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

General Mills
Brendan McAlinden

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan jump into the podcast hot rod to bring you a real winner of a Notre Dame football podcast. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • The integrity of list makers.
  • REVIEWS!
  • We stand by the Bobby Bowden conspiracy and jump into more - COVER UP THE COVER UP!
  • Being loyal to Ohio has no great origin story.
  • An FCS chat.
  • Notre Dame’s biggest recruiting challenge might have to do with food despite great pizza and sausage links.
  • Packing a Pilot.
  • The NCAA changes the 25 man recruiting class limit.
  • The beginning of the end of conference divisions.
  • Our trash-talking about the Clemson Tigers officially begins.
  • CROOTIN!
  • The power of getting elite talent to make that official visit.
  • BOOM or BUST with the 2008 class.
  • Drafting our boys for the 2022 season.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the player below or on any major podcast platform.

The Alternative To “The Shirt”

  • $28

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

The shirt for all your victory-clogging needs.

Blue, gold and white print on a super-comfortable heather green tee.

Premium, lightweight blended crewneck (60% cotton/40% polyester). Durable, yet ultra-soft.

Unisex sizing with a snug fit. Men should size up; women should size down.

Designed by Ben Markowitz.

Screened in the USA.

LOYAL the MUG

  • $18

Always loyal to South Bend. Whether enjoying a morning coffee, evening tea, or something in between—this mug’s for you! The drinkable version of our popular t-shirt.  

Navy, gold, and green print on a sturdy, glossy white ceramic mug.

Holds 11 oz. Dishwasher and microwave safe.

Printed in the USA.

Next Up In Notre Dame Football Recruiting

Loading comments...