The announcement is finally here... the Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes to start the season on September 3, and it will be a prime time (7:30 PM) matchup on ABC — and yes — ESPN’s College Gameday roadshow will be there.

The last time the Irish played inside the Horseshoe was in 1995, and the boys from South Bend took a 45-26 beating. It was the beginning of a 4 game losing streak to the Buckeyes with another loss in South Bend in 1996 and Fiesta Bowl losses in 2005 and 2006.

A few months ago, some thought this game would eventually be on FOX with a possible noon kickoff. Both of those options would be better for Notre Dame’s chances of winning, but with a prime time game in place, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame have an incredible chance to make an absolute statement to start the season.

