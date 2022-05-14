The Under Armour awesomeness that Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman wears but isn’t for sale

It’s no secret that Marcus Freeman looks good in whatever he wears. It’s kind of unbelievable bordering on ridiculous. Every male Notre Dame fan — or maybe just me — must feel a sense of emasculation whenever they see Freeman wearing stuff like this:
Great to spend time with the one and only Dick Corbett tonight in Tampa! pic.twitter.com/Olxfhs0kJH— Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) May 9, 2022
I’m sure more than a few husbands have gone to pains to try and keep their wives from being seduced by this Adonis. But it’s not just the business attire Freeman sports. It’s also his seemingly personalized collection of Under Armour garb.
ICYMI: Marcus Freeman just joined @CollegeGameDay live from Las Vegas alongside Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. They discussed Kyle Hamilton and the upcoming Irish-Buckeye matchup in Columbus on Sept. 3.https://t.co/rH3mpFeizH pic.twitter.com/K4xBAxNTLV— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 28, 2022
Forget making shoes that keep breaking the feet of Notre Dame’s best athletes. Under Armour is making an even more boneheaded decision by failing to make Freeman’s wardrobe available to the public. I think I speak for the entirety of the Irish fanbase when I say...
I mean, c’mon, UA. It’s that time of year when The Shirt is being shoved down every Notre Dame fan’s throat. You’re going to let yourselves be outdone by Colosseum when these sweet and simple sweatshirts could be flying off the shelves?
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman says the Irish will reintroduce game-day Mass.— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 2, 2022
“It’s what I remember from my recruiting trip — watching the players walk out of the Basilica on the way to the stadium. I was a little caught by surprise when we didn’t do it last year.” pic.twitter.com/kdg98S90dz
"We all have to be speaking the same language. It can depend on what’s needed for that day.”— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 13, 2022
Why Marcus Freeman implemented daily #NotreDame coaching staff meetings and how they have helped a group full of new faces: https://t.co/UlwTdrAee2 pic.twitter.com/xJctbCp1dS
Or all these green beauties?
2️⃣ days#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/NHEM1bTwCb— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 30, 2021
Marcus Freeman spoke with the media following Saturday's Blue-Gold Game, touching on spring practice as a whole, quarterback play and his plans for the coming months.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 23, 2022
Quick-hitters: https://t.co/OvxBqyTj3Z pic.twitter.com/vwKGdzMEn2
Marcus Freeman has been named the 30th Dick Corbett Head @NDFootball Coach at the University of Notre Dame.— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) December 3, 2021
Let’s get to work, Coach @Marcus_Freeman1!
➡️ https://t.co/RuyfkJcKI4#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/xD6cJ7xauI
Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman says he leans on former RB Jerome Bettis for advice, “he has been great.”— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) March 17, 2022
He says it is affirmation when what Bettis is saying to current players is exactly what the coaches have been preaching. pic.twitter.com/OgDPuMiqnF
It is unconscionable to not release these on St. Patrick’s Day. Flat out unacceptable. Almost as unacceptable as Notre Dame’s wide receiver recruiting three of the last four seasons.
I mean, Under Armour didn’t even seize on the momentum of the men’s basketball win over Kentucky. Clearly Freeman’s get-up (and LaPhonso Ellis’ Ring of Honor induction) gave Mike Brey’s squad a little extra magic.
Lost in the Marcus Freeman madness... the defensive line stays swaggy (Hinish & MTA). pic.twitter.com/fInAKCV6Bc— One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) December 11, 2021
Under Armour, you’re killing me here. My consumer cravings must be satiated. I’m so desperate I’ve resorted to making memes:
The people want you to make this swag available, Under Armour. So, to quote one of your competitors, “Just do it.”
