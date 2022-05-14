The Under Armour awesomeness that Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman wears but isn’t for sale

It’s no secret that Marcus Freeman looks good in whatever he wears. It’s kind of unbelievable bordering on ridiculous. Every male Notre Dame fan — or maybe just me — must feel a sense of emasculation whenever they see Freeman wearing stuff like this:

Great to spend time with the one and only Dick Corbett tonight in Tampa! pic.twitter.com/Olxfhs0kJH — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) May 9, 2022

I’m sure more than a few husbands have gone to pains to try and keep their wives from being seduced by this Adonis. But it’s not just the business attire Freeman sports. It’s also his seemingly personalized collection of Under Armour garb.

ICYMI: Marcus Freeman just joined @CollegeGameDay live from Las Vegas alongside Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. They discussed Kyle Hamilton and the upcoming Irish-Buckeye matchup in Columbus on Sept. 3.https://t.co/rH3mpFeizH pic.twitter.com/K4xBAxNTLV — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 28, 2022

Forget making shoes that keep breaking the feet of Notre Dame’s best athletes. Under Armour is making an even more boneheaded decision by failing to make Freeman’s wardrobe available to the public. I think I speak for the entirety of the Irish fanbase when I say...

I mean, c’mon, UA. It’s that time of year when The Shirt is being shoved down every Notre Dame fan’s throat. You’re going to let yourselves be outdone by Colosseum when these sweet and simple sweatshirts could be flying off the shelves?

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman says the Irish will reintroduce game-day Mass.



“It’s what I remember from my recruiting trip — watching the players walk out of the Basilica on the way to the stadium. I was a little caught by surprise when we didn’t do it last year.” pic.twitter.com/kdg98S90dz — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 2, 2022

"We all have to be speaking the same language. It can depend on what’s needed for that day.”



Why Marcus Freeman implemented daily #NotreDame coaching staff meetings and how they have helped a group full of new faces: https://t.co/UlwTdrAee2 pic.twitter.com/xJctbCp1dS — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 13, 2022

Or all these green beauties?

Marcus Freeman spoke with the media following Saturday's Blue-Gold Game, touching on spring practice as a whole, quarterback play and his plans for the coming months.



Quick-hitters: https://t.co/OvxBqyTj3Z pic.twitter.com/vwKGdzMEn2 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 23, 2022

Marcus Freeman has been named the 30th Dick Corbett Head @NDFootball Coach at the University of Notre Dame.



Let’s get to work, Coach @Marcus_Freeman1!



➡️ https://t.co/RuyfkJcKI4#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/xD6cJ7xauI — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) December 3, 2021

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman says he leans on former RB Jerome Bettis for advice, “he has been great.”

He says it is affirmation when what Bettis is saying to current players is exactly what the coaches have been preaching. pic.twitter.com/OgDPuMiqnF — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) March 17, 2022

It is unconscionable to not release these on St. Patrick’s Day. Flat out unacceptable. Almost as unacceptable as Notre Dame’s wide receiver recruiting three of the last four seasons.

I mean, Under Armour didn’t even seize on the momentum of the men’s basketball win over Kentucky. Clearly Freeman’s get-up (and LaPhonso Ellis’ Ring of Honor induction) gave Mike Brey’s squad a little extra magic.

Lost in the Marcus Freeman madness... the defensive line stays swaggy (Hinish & MTA). pic.twitter.com/fInAKCV6Bc — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) December 11, 2021

Under Armour, you’re killing me here. My consumer cravings must be satiated. I’m so desperate I’ve resorted to making memes:

The people want you to make this swag available, Under Armour. So, to quote one of your competitors, “Just do it.”