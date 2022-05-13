There was likely little doubt as to where blue-chip linebacker Drayk Bowen planned on playing college football. The elite talent from Indiana is already verbally committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and has been one of the more motivated members in the class as it pertains to actively recruiting other talent from around the country.

The new body ink he just showcased on Twitter kind of helps seal that deal as well.

New art and never going anywhere ☘️ Run into the storm and your name means something. #GoIrish



Faith, Family, Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/tdaOG9YFqH — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) May 13, 2022

NOW... you can go ahead and remind me about former Alabama Crimson tide linebacker Reuben Foster and his Auburn Tigers tattoo — and I’ll kindly ask you to STFU. If something goes absolutely haywire before national signing day and Bowen ends up in Ann Arbor with the Michigan Wolverines or out in L.A. with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans — you can absolutely drag me across the internet.

But that ain’t going to happen.

Go Irish!