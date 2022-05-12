It’s been a fun May that has been mostly quiet for the Notre Dame football program — but there are still plenty of fun tidbits that we should be talking about. So let’s dive into a handful of things with a triple option play.

A MAN FOR A MANNING

The visitation of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning to Notre Dame’s campus was one of the more unexpected things that happened this spring. Obviously we all know the reasons why they were there (shooting a spot for a TV program) but the Arch Manning conspiracy theories still surfaced.

I can all but guarantee you that Arch isn’t coming to Notre Dame to play football, but Marcus Freeman still put his Uncle E and Uncle P to work as speakers. A little bit of Manning Mania in South Bend if you will.

"Talented players that are unselfish and set the example of the building is what it's gonna take to be a ."#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/4Y5F90eijG — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) May 11, 2022

SPEAKING OF RECRUITING NEWS THAT ISN’T REALLY RECRUITING NEWS

E.J. Holland is an absolute tool, and the proof of that just keeps coming to light by none other than the recruiting reporter for On3’s Michigan Wolverines site.

TEU FOREVER

Fighting Irish fans have been touting Notre Dame as Tight End University for quite a while now, and much of that proof resides in the NFL Draft. Keep in mind that Brock Wright started some games at TE for the Detroit Lions last year — and he wasn’t even drafted.

Most Tight Ends Drafted the last 10 years pic.twitter.com/taRe3sHGBd — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) May 11, 2022

BLAKE FISHER FOR HEISMAN

PFF College put out a list of six players that will have the biggest breakout season in 2022. Notre Dame OL Blake Fisher is on that list. Look... Notre Dame should take a page out of Ohio State’s book and immediately start creating Heisman campaigns for both Blake Fisher and Joe Alt — just like the Bucks did with Orlando Pace. Do it.