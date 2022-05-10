OFD Podcast: May we offer you some Notre Dame Football knowledge?

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan order up a sack of Notre Dame football podcasts and all we got was this one. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Notre Dame men’s lacrosse got screwed and somehow this fact upset fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
- REVIEWS!
- Doubling down on Kansas State’s folly.
- The NCAA is finally going to enforce NIL rules — or so they say.
- The 4 team playoff is here to say and there are national beat writers everywhere that need a hug.
- Notre Dame football recruiting is kind of hot right now.
- The 2023 defensive line commitments are an elite haul right now, and could get even better before it’s all said and done on signing day.
- Dante Moore and Martinelli’s... Joshua has nothing to retract.
- Is apple juice overrated?
- Jarrett Patterson is moving to guard? Really? This again?
- Transfer portal knowledge.
- Joshua wants to get creative with the portal and Jude wants to kill innovation. Brendan laughs.
- Brendan’s war against Taco Bell.
- White Castle locations in the state of Michigan.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.
You can listen to the show in the podcast player below or on any major podcast platform.
Loading comments...