OFD Podcast: Blaming Navy for Notre Dame’s schedule

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back in the podcast machine for another round of Notre Dame football schedule madness. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- The most controversial tweet of the week.
- Diving into the announcment that Notre Dame will host Tennessee State in 2023.
- Notre Dame botched the announcement by allowing 24 hours to pass until a really good press conference.
- A lot of the Twitter takes were bad because certain assumptions were made.
- Basically... your real issues with Notre Dame’s schedule are because of Navy whether you realize or not.
- Putting things into actual perspective (we hope).
- 2023’s schedule is more interesting than you actually know - it’s full of villains and henchmen and fun times.
- Ending the year in California is stupid. Please stop.
- Iowa Preflight is always on our minds.
- October weather in South Bend,
- Brian Kelly keeps showing his ass.
- We break out the SEC schedules.
- A new defensive tackle from the Ivy.
- A little spring ball, but not really.
- Dunking all over Braylon Edwards and the Harbaugh Stan.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
