OFD Podcast: Blaming Navy for Notre Dame’s schedule

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back in the podcast machine for another round of Notre Dame football schedule madness. In this episode:

HELLO!

The most controversial tweet of the week.

Diving into the announcment that Notre Dame will host Tennessee State in 2023.

Notre Dame botched the announcement by allowing 24 hours to pass until a really good press conference.

A lot of the Twitter takes were bad because certain assumptions were made.

Basically... your real issues with Notre Dame’s schedule are because of Navy whether you realize or not.

Putting things into actual perspective (we hope).

2023’s schedule is more interesting than you actually know - it’s full of villains and henchmen and fun times.

Ending the year in California is stupid. Please stop.

Iowa Preflight is always on our minds.

October weather in South Bend,

Brian Kelly keeps showing his ass.

We break out the SEC schedules.

A new defensive tackle from the Ivy.

A little spring ball, but not really.

Dunking all over Braylon Edwards and the Harbaugh Stan.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

You can listen to the show in the player below or on any major podcast provider.

