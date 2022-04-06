The Notre Dame Fighting Irish added a big piece of depth along the defensive line on Wednesday. The Irish went into the transfer portal and received a commitment from Harvard DL Chris Smith.
After exploring further options, I've decided to finish my college career at the University of Notre Dame! @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/gywM5bWVxd— Chris Smith (@Grind_Chris) April 6, 2022
Smith is a 6’2” 300 pounder from Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan (yes, THAT Cranbrook that Eminem made famous for Clarence and his real good parent marriage in the cinematic masterpiece 8 Mile).
Smith originally committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers as a transfer this offseason, but Al Washington and Marcus Freeman put in the work to secure Smith’s spot on this team. Last year for Harvard, Smith had 40 tackles, 5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.
As a member of the 2018 class, this is Smith’s fifth year — although as we saw with Paul Atkinson — coming from an Ivy school during the covid era could mean another year of eligibility (or not because I’m not sure how that’s going to work).
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|-
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis, Matt Salerno
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Jarrett Patterson
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic,
|Josh Lugg
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish, Tyson Ford
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola, Chris Smith
|Defensive End
|Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph
|-
|D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|TaRiq Bracy
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS), Blake Grupe (K)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|44/85 (23)
|59/85 (15)
|70/85 (11)
|85/85 (15)
Loading comments...