The Notre Dame Fighting Irish added a big piece of depth along the defensive line on Wednesday. The Irish went into the transfer portal and received a commitment from Harvard DL Chris Smith.

After exploring further options, I've decided to finish my college career at the University of Notre Dame! @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/gywM5bWVxd — Chris Smith (@Grind_Chris) April 6, 2022

Smith is a 6’2” 300 pounder from Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan (yes, THAT Cranbrook that Eminem made famous for Clarence and his real good parent marriage in the cinematic masterpiece 8 Mile).

Smith originally committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers as a transfer this offseason, but Al Washington and Marcus Freeman put in the work to secure Smith’s spot on this team. Last year for Harvard, Smith had 40 tackles, 5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

As a member of the 2018 class, this is Smith’s fifth year — although as we saw with Paul Atkinson — coming from an Ivy school during the covid era could mean another year of eligibility (or not because I’m not sure how that’s going to work).