 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Draft: The dumbest argument against Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton just happened

And of course it has to do with Michigan people — who don’t deserve him anyways

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Toledo at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The leadup to the NFL Draft always produces some of the worst takes ever uttered against the college football players seeking to be selected by the league. On Monday, one take in particular about Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton is about as bad as it gets.

Woodward Sports Ryan Ermanni is adamant that the Detroit Lions should absolutely not take Kyle Hamilton with the #2 pick overall — because he’s watched a lot of Notre Dame games and Hamilton never took over a game or shut anything down.

Braylon Edwards, a former Michigan Wolverines WR and NFL Flop himself, says that Notre Dame players just don’t pan out in the NFL and former Irish safeties especially don’t — and produces Glenn Earl, Gerome Sapp, and Tommy Zbikowski as examples.

While I can sit here and repeat the hole-poking that happened on Twitter, I’m just going to drop a few of the gems here:

The pre-draft conversations are usually pure hellscapes — but this take on Kyle Hamilton and Notre Dame in general couldn’t get worse. Actually though — OF COURSE IT CAN — and will up until this summer.

In truth, we should all pray that Kyle doesn’t go to the Detroit Lions, because he doesn’t deserve that kind of terrible franchise as an employer. Good luck to him.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...