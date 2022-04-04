NFL Draft: The dumbest argument against Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton just happened

The leadup to the NFL Draft always produces some of the worst takes ever uttered against the college football players seeking to be selected by the league. On Monday, one take in particular about Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton is about as bad as it gets.

Woodward Sports Ryan Ermanni is adamant that the Detroit Lions should absolutely not take Kyle Hamilton with the #2 pick overall — because he’s watched a lot of Notre Dame games and Hamilton never took over a game or shut anything down.

Braylon Edwards, a former Michigan Wolverines WR and NFL Flop himself, says that Notre Dame players just don’t pan out in the NFL and former Irish safeties especially don’t — and produces Glenn Earl, Gerome Sapp, and Tommy Zbikowski as examples.

While I can sit here and repeat the hole-poking that happened on Twitter, I’m just going to drop a few of the gems here:

These men are having a conversation about an imaginary Kyle Hamilton that they’ve created in their minds, which isn’t surprising since they also don’t know who Harrison Smith is. https://t.co/CHgwdCpDMp — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) April 4, 2022

If you add up all the probowls of former Michigan Wolverines currently in the NFL, who played college ball this century, it doesn't equal the six Harrison Smith has been too. — Brendan (@verypiratey) April 4, 2022

This point about ND safeties is a straw man isn’t it? If Harrison Smith had popped in your mind you wouldn’t have made the argument because it’d be a silly one to make. Kinda like saying LSU qbs don’t work out and ignoring Joe Burrow. — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) April 4, 2022

We probably should trust Braylon here. If anyone knows anything about being drafted way to early in the 1st round it’s him. — Matthew Park (@Matthew00306654) April 5, 2022

The pre-draft conversations are usually pure hellscapes — but this take on Kyle Hamilton and Notre Dame in general couldn’t get worse. Actually though — OF COURSE IT CAN — and will up until this summer.

In truth, we should all pray that Kyle doesn’t go to the Detroit Lions, because he doesn’t deserve that kind of terrible franchise as an employer. Good luck to him.