2022 NFL Draft: Undrafted Notre Dame Players Find New Homes in Free Agency

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had just two former football players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft: safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams.

Here are where the other draft eligible players ended up (will be updated):

KEVIN AUSTIN

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound Fort Lauderdale product will join a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that includes Zay Jones, Marvin Jones and Christian Kirk and as well as former Notre Dame player Jamir Jones.

Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin is signing with the Jaguars, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2022

NFL.com rated Austin as a 6.0 prospect, which translates to “traits or talent to be above-average backup” At the NFL Combine, Austin had a 4.43 second 40-yard dash, a 39 inch vertical jump, a 132 inch broad jump and finished the 3 cone drill in 6.71 second and the 20 yard shuttle in 4.15 seconds.

Austin caught 54 balls for 996 yards and seven touchdowns during a three-year Notre Dame career. He caught six passes in four different games and had a career high 70 yard touchdown reception (139 total yards) against Navy last November.

Here’s what The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said of Austin, whom he gave a fifth round grade earlier this month: “A one-year starter at Notre Dame, Austin lined up primarily outside in offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ scheme, seeing some snaps in the slot. Highly recruited out of South Florida, his career was sidetracked by suspension and injuries, but his talent was evident on 2021 tape, as he led the Irish in receiving. A well-built athlete, Austin was a chain-moving machine when he was on the field, with 81.5 percent of his career catches resulting in a first down or touchdown. He is a physical route runner and gives his quarterback a good-sized catch radius, but he will need to pay closer attention to the details of the position to take the next step in his development. Overall, Austin is stamped with a buyer-beware label from scouts because of his injuries and past mistakes, but he is a talented pass catcher with outstanding testing athleticism who has yet to play his best football. At a certain point in this draft, his upside will be worth the risk.”

JACK COAN

The former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback and graduate transfer is expected to stay in the Hoosier state and spend time with the Indianapolis Colts.

Former Notre Dame QB Jack Coan is signing with the #Colts, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

MICAH DEW-TREADWAY

Micah Dew-Treadway, who started his career on the 2015 (!!) Notre Dame scout team before playing for the Irish for three seasons, is going to join the Chicago Bears according to ISD’s Freeman.

Minnesota DL Micah Dew-Treadway has signed with the Chicago Bears. MDT grad transferred from Notre Dame to the Gophers and played 7 collegiate seasons. pic.twitter.com/uaIUbNmewD — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) May 1, 2022

JONATHAN DOERER

No immediate information was available. Justin Yoon, Doerer’s predecessor at the Notre Dame kicking position, received a tryout five days after going undrafted at the Chicago Bears’ rookie camp. So it may take a while for news of Doerer’s opportunity.

KURT HINISH

Nose tackle Kurt Hinish is expected to sign with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, according to Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman.

I'm told Notre Dame DL Kurt Hinish will sign with the Houston Texans. pic.twitter.com/YPsiIG2p9r — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) April 30, 2022

JONATHAN JONES

No immediate word on the former Notre Dame linebacker who transferred to Toledo.

CAIN MADDEN

No immediate word on the former Marshall guard who spent his graduate year with the Irish.

ISAIAH PRYOR

No immediate word on the former Ohio State rover who finished his collegiate career with the Irish.

MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA

The 6-foot-2, 270 pound Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa from Ewa Beach, Hawaii will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Source: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame, is signig as UDFA with #Raiders — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 30, 2022

DREW WHITE

The 6-foot, 228 pound linebacker is signing with the Washington Commanders, according to 247 Sports’ Tom Loy.

I’m told #NotreDame linebacker Drew White is signing a free agent contract with the Washington Commanders.https://t.co/3lISmoUafP@247Sports pic.twitter.com/UyCa5mNEQx — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) April 30, 2022

Notre Dame LB Drew White has signed with the Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/kFtx3rQPtX — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) April 30, 2022

MICHAEL YOUNG JR.

The former Notre Dame wideout — who finished his career with the Cincinnati Bearcats — will join Coan and the Indianapolis Colts.