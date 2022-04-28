How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

I can’t believe we finally made it. It’s amazing that the NFL didn’t try to drag this out another week or two for no reason at all other than to have a bunch of nonsense to talk about — like now for example. Yep... the NFL Draft is here and fans all over the country will be tuning in over the next 3 days to see their favorite NFL teams NOT pick their favorite players from college.

For fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it’s going to be an interesting weekend. How high will Kyle Hamilton be selected? What round will Jack Coan hear his name? Will Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa have his name called at all? Who is going to love Kevin Austin’s potential? How long will Kyren Williams have to wait to find out where his new home is?

When to watch

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 12 p.m. ET

How to watch

The draft will be on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.

Live Thread

The live thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

Betting Lines

Current NFL Draft betting lines, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.