Rumors are a fun thing — especially when it comes to college football. They’re even more fun when it has to do with football royalty. On Wednesday, the word spread around that Eli Manning was on the Notre Dame campus — AND THAT CAN MEAN ONLY ONE THING YOU GUYS!

Well, actually... no.

As much as I could find out via texts and message board snooping, Peyton Manning “might” be there with Eli, but it is so that they can film a spot for the show Eli’s Places on ESPN. It certainly helps explain this scene on campus today:

Or at least I think it helps explain it.

The Mannings are not there to check out Notre Dame for their nephew, Arch Manning — who just so happens to be the #1 recruit in the 2023 class. I mean... I suppose they could give a report back to Cooper and Arch about the experience, but expecting anything more than a “it was cold af,” would probably be a little too much to ask.