Joshua, Jude, and Brendan crank up the pod machine after Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold spring football game. In this episode:

HELLO!

Spring game shock.

Only one person had the balls to hang out the gut.

REVIEWS!

Michigan tears.

Taunting the youth of Ayresville.

Diving into the BG game.

Drew Pyne’s rough day and what to make of it.

Steve Angelli’s canonization.

Guys that flashed - but the good flash.

Guys that flashed - but in the go to jail way.

Joshua’s problem with Houston Griffith.

Brendan and Joshua finally had to concede to Jude’s game prediction.

Take the Angelli play away... how bad was this spring game?

The philosophy of “what we learned” is sound.

Reaction to THE SHIRT and those type of things.

Who should Notre Dame play at night?

How far has Stanford fallen?

Plotting a conversation with Marcus Freeman.

WELCOME Sam Pendleton!

Crootin’.

The NFL Draft preview.

Another NIL discussion.

Beau Morgan BAYBEEE!!!

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the player below or on any major podcast platform.

LOYAL $30 Be loyal like a champion today. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL Designed & screened in the USA. $30 at Breaking T

South Bend Against The World Shirt $28 It’s a mentality. Blue and gold print on a super-comfortable kelly green tee. Premium, lightweight blended crewneck (60% cotton/40% polyester). Durable, yet ultra-soft. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. Men should size up; women should size down. Designed and screened in the USA. $28 at Breaking T