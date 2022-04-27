 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OFD Podcast: The Belly of the Notre Dame Beast

An uncomfortable place to be

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan crank up the pod machine after Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold spring football game. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • Spring game shock.
  • Only one person had the balls to hang out the gut.
  • REVIEWS!
  • Michigan tears.
  • Taunting the youth of Ayresville.
  • Diving into the BG game.
  • Drew Pyne’s rough day and what to make of it.
  • Steve Angelli’s canonization.
  • Guys that flashed - but the good flash.
  • Guys that flashed - but in the go to jail way.
  • Joshua’s problem with Houston Griffith.
  • Brendan and Joshua finally had to concede to Jude’s game prediction.
  • Take the Angelli play away... how bad was this spring game?
  • The philosophy of “what we learned” is sound.
  • Reaction to THE SHIRT and those type of things.
  • Who should Notre Dame play at night?
  • How far has Stanford fallen?
  • Plotting a conversation with Marcus Freeman.
  • WELCOME Sam Pendleton!
  • Crootin’.
  • The NFL Draft preview.
  • Another NIL discussion.
  • Beau Morgan BAYBEEE!!!

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

