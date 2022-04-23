The Notre Dame Fighting Irish once again took the opportunity of the spring game to announce their 2022 home game kickoff times and the Shamrock Series game in Las Vegas.

official kickoff times for our 2022 home games ‼️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/eJn4ir12m1 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 23, 2022

Notre Dame’s day games will ALL be with a 2:30 PM start.

September 10 — Marshall Thundering Herd

September 17 — California Golden Bears

October 22 — UNLV Rebels

November 19 — Boston College Eagles *Senior Day

The Irish will have three night games on NBC in 2022 with two of those games being played in South Bend.

October 8 — BYU Cougars *Shamrock Series in Las Vegas

October 15 — Stanford Cardinal

November 5 — Clemson Tigers

To be honest... one of these games will likely be on Peacock. I don’t think they will want to do that with Marcus Freeman’s first home game as the Irish head coach, so I have a close eye on that October game against the UNLV Rebels. It is just something to track throughout the summer if it could affect your viewing pleasure.