Notre Dame Football: Irish announce home game and Shamrock Series kickoff times

Trifecta of prime

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish once again took the opportunity of the spring game to announce their 2022 home game kickoff times and the Shamrock Series game in Las Vegas.

Notre Dame’s day games will ALL be with a 2:30 PM start.

The Irish will have three night games on NBC in 2022 with two of those games being played in South Bend.

To be honest... one of these games will likely be on Peacock. I don’t think they will want to do that with Marcus Freeman’s first home game as the Irish head coach, so I have a close eye on that October game against the UNLV Rebels. It is just something to track throughout the summer if it could affect your viewing pleasure.

