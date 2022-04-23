Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football: Game Thread and How to Watch

Well here we go... it’s Blue-Gold Game time, and I’m a little more excited than I thought I would be. I guess the thought of the possibility of Audric Estime getting like 20+ carries today has me a little giddy. Add a couple of fullbacks to the mix and now we’re cooking with gas (expensive gas).

Whatever this thing ends up being, just enjoy it for what it is. Who knows — maybe there will be some real things to take away from this game, and if not, at least you got to watch the boys play some ball.

WHERE, WHEN, AND HOW TO WATCH

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

When: 1:00 PM EST

How to watch: Peacock Premium

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.