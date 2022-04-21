OFD Podcast: All of the purple pants for a meaty week at Notre Dame

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back from their Holy Week sabbatical only to come across a very, very meaty Notre Dame football news bone. In this episode:

Hello!

REVIEWS!

Auxiliary changes to the Notre Dame football program.

Tyler Buchner is out for the spring game which kind of sucks.

The Blue-Gold Game Draft.

What to expect from the spring game.

Blue VS Gold... who do you have?

Miles Boykin joins the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The hugeness of the Braylon James commitment.

The pressure of the Dante Moore recruitment.

Braylon James trolling the LSU Tigers and yes - Brian Kelly.

The F.U.N.D. NIL collective with Brady Quinn, Tom Mendoza, and others.

NBC starts their NIL marketplace and we try to connect the dots between ND, the Vanderbilt Commodores, and Temple Owls.

This is all very Notre Damey - just the way it has to be and the way it should be.

Brendan can’t take Josh’s dismissive nature of the spring game anymore and brings it back for another round of discussion.

Good vibes.

Drew Pyne is about to Tommy Rees this entire thing into existence.

Notre Dame’s big recruiting weekend and possible commitments coming out of the game.

Let’s piss off the Michigan Wolverines.

50 Shades memes are fully locked and loaded.

The Shirt is BACK and we got the takes WAY before it’s unveiled.

Ed Orgeron... like WTF man?

All the purple stuff.

Kyle Hamilton’s NFL Draft position.

Just go to a good place.

Zillow is out here.

Notre Dame basketball is in this episode.

Lincoln Riley has a problem.

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

