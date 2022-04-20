Reminder!

Welcome to Hot and Cold Takes: Spring Football Edition. As a reminder to all of the readers, this is HEAVILY driven by you. To recap: the format allows for readers and fans to leave their own takes for the game, both HOT and COLD. As a recap, a HOT take is one that may cause some controversy, but will allow you to say, “CALLED IT!”. A COLD take is still impressive, but is generally more reasonable/expected.

This week is a bit unique, since the Spring game is generally wrought with anticipation, yet leaves much to be desired. HOWEVAAAAA. Never forget that this is the only small bit of college football that can get us through the end of the year. Once summer hits we will start getting more reports and updates, but for the next few months...nothing. For the love of God Cherish it because Football > Not Football.

And now onto the takes as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Cold Take

Brandon Joseph has a pick and looks like everything we thought we were getting.

All of the reports on Joseph are that he has been THE DUDE in Spring Practice. Everything written about what we were getting has absolutely been true. Kyle Hamilton’s departure left a gaping hole on the backend, but the insertion of Joseph significantly softens that blow. The thing I am most looking forward to seeing is his aggressiveness in the run game. Hamilton was elite at shooting the gaps and finishing tackles, which is something that Joseph was dinged on while at Northwestern. Look for him to have at least 1-2 PBUs and a near interception.

Hot Take

Steve Angeli Completes the most passes of any QB

IS ANGELI STARTING?!?! (no). In the Spring games, the goal is to get the starters reps with other starters. Once they’ve gotten a few series and strategic situational work, backups, early enrollees, and walk-ons will get their time to shine. I think Angeli will get a fair amount of work in the back half of the scrimmage, and will be very accurate as I don’t think he will be going deep too often. Coach Rees will want to give him some confidence and he will focus on short-intermediate routes primarily to backs and tight ends. Angeli is a guy who is GREAT to have on the team. He may not have the dynamic acumen some would hope for, but he will be a stable backup and should find time to shine during relief roles in his time with the Irish.

Bonus LukeWarm Take

Matt Salerno Touchdown

He’s going to get his. Look for him in a Red Zone matchup and SHAKING an LB from the slot and ending up in the end zone. With the thin WR numbers, Salerno is going to have a potentially important role on this team.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the top Takes next week. GO IRISH!