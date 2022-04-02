The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were already thin going into the spring football practice season, and now they are even thinner due to a recent injury. Senior wide receiver Joe Wilkins will miss the rest of spring practice due to a foot injury per Marcus Freeman.

“Joe Wilkins is out. He had had lisfranc surgery yesterday. We expect him to be back for fall camp and ready to go. Surgery was great. Joey Tanona is out with a concussion. He’s been out for a couple of weeks. It was a pretty bad one, so I think he’s very slowly starting to get back into physical work. But these young kids are supposed to be in high school now, so we’re taking our time and making sure we’re waiting for his mind and his body to be right.”

A Lisfranc joint injury is a type of injury to the bones or ligaments, or both, in the middle part of your foot. In a Lisfranc joint injury, there is usually damage to the cartilage covering these bones. In the middle region of your foot (midfoot), a cluster of small bones form an arch.

With Joe Wilkins and Avery Davis out, the Irish are down to just five healthy scholarship wide receivers this spring with Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas, Lorenzo Styles, Braden Lenzy, and Matt Salerno (former walk-on).

While we expect all seven wide receivers to be ready this fall, Notre Dame is currently only expecting one more addition with the June enrollment of freshman Tobias Merriweather.