OFD Podcast: Tennessee garage talk about Notre Dame Football

Joshua and Jude break out the pod machine without Brendan, and somehow we finally got to Notre Dame football. In this episode:

HELLO!

The Landing downtown Fort Wayne is under protest.

Grappling with trivia night in Nashville.

Laura Fisher, the girlfriend of former Notre Dame linebacker and current Vanderbilt Commodore coach Greer Martini, was involved in a terrible accident and could use our help. If you are able to help out the Go Fund Me page can be found HERE.

REVIEWS!

The Ohio State Buckeyes at night for people from Knoxville.

How much would you take to sellout for Michigan or Michigan State?

Some spring football love for hitting the hole hard.

The WR situation.

Hating on April Fool’s Day.

The T Formation should be in play.

What about the transfer portal?

Sexy fullback chat for the true believers.

Measuring thing with the Grupe unit.

5-Star quarterback Dante Moore and his photoshoot.

Recruiting coverage and how things are reported.

The Blake Wesley situation.

Notre Dame schedule talk and the creation of a Sunshine State Trophy.

Someone is going to have to ask Brendan about PANTSGATE.

Nameplates are just common sense in 2022.

The USC game debate and poll surprises.

Women’s lacrosse update!

Plus much more weaved in and out of the show.

