On Saturday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the annual Blue-Gold spring football game on what is forecasted to be a very lovely day in South Bend. We became accustomed to pretty much the same type of spring game year in and year out under former head coach Brian Kelly — with a slight twist here and there. This year, the game has a much different format, and it all starts with the Blue-Gold Game Draft on Wednesday morning at 8:00 AM.

How does the Blue-Gold Game Draft work?

Jerome Bettis will serve as the commissioner of the draft.

A coin toss will determine which team gets to select first.

The team that wins the coin toss will then select which position group will be drafted first and get the first pick.

That entire position group will be drafted, before moving on to the next position group, etc.

While I haven’t seen anything about if Notre Dame will broadcast the draft via its social media accounts, the media is invited to attend to report on the draft itself. Notre Dame will also provide interviews after the draft with the head coaches for the Blue Team and the Gold Team, along with two student-athletes.

Might be fun.