There is a real anticipation for Notre Dame’s annual Blue-Gold spring football game this year. A new coach after 12 seasons and a new starting quarterback are generally good indicators of interest, but since this is spring in northern Indiana, the weather plays a huge part in all of this as well.

As some of you in the area of South Bend read this very article, somewhere between one and two inches of snow will have fallen on the ground. That’s usually an ominous sign for the weekend, but once again... northern Indiana in the spring is here for the rescue.

You’re seeing that right. There is a forecast of 80 degrees on Saturday to comfortably take in all of the beauty that a warm spring day brings to the campus of Notre Dame.

The wind, however, really looks like it could be an issue at 18 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph. It’s the price we pay for having snow on a Tuesday and a summer day on a Saturday. The passing game will most likely be greatly affected, so keep that in mind if things look a little sour.

No rain.