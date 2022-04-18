Here’s how to get cheaper Notre Dame football tickets for the Blue-Gold spring game

The annual Blue-Gold spring game is coming up this weekend, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish really want a spectacular showing. It’s the real beginning of the Marcus Freeman era (we aren’t going to discuss the Fiesta Bowl) and — wait for it... HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL up in South Bend.

With the expectation of good weather and a large crowd anyways, Notre Dame wants to set a Blue-Gold Game attendance record this year. As such, I was contacted by the Notre Dame ticket office to put out some info that will help you save a little bit of money while purchasing tickets.

You can contact Seamus McNally, Notre Dame Account Specialist, Ticket Sales, Service, & Retention to avoid any fees or taxes that you would otherwise have to spend with an online purchase.

Contact Seamus McNally

Phone: 574-631-0487

Email: smcnall2@nd.edu

It should be an interesting game due to the format this year, so if you have the chance to attend — you should go. Just do it (or protect this house or whatever).