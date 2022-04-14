Former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has been one of the most talked about players in the upcoming NFL Draft. On Thursday, we found out that Hamilton has accepted an invitation to be at the event in Las Vegas.

Here are the 2022 NFL Draft prospects who will be in attendance in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/dzZzYXLbNZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2022

When Hamilton finally hears his name called as a draft selection has been hotly up for debate over the last few weeks. He was widely considered one of the best overall players regardless of position before the NFL Combine — which was before he ran an underwhelming 40 yard dash. What hurts Kyle the most, however, is that the NFL doesn’t value the safety position nearly as high as others like defensive end or wide receiver or cornerback.

Once you get past all of the nonsense, Hamilton is still one of the safest picks possible in the first round. Most mock drafts over the last few months have Hamilton going anywhere between #2 to #11 overall — and I saw a piece of trash the other day that had him at #18 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Serious.

For better or for worse, we will get to see the drama played out on television with Kyle in attendance.