Notre Dame Football: A gentlemen’s review of the 12th spring practice

Dishing it out with Valor

By Joshua Vowles

Triple Episcopacie Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are busy celebrating Holy Week - but do not fear my friend - the OFD Podcast still has you covered. Humphrey Cavendish (hereditary heir to the Earldom of Warwick) will unveil all of the juicy details of Notre Dame’s 12 practice of the Spring Football season. In this episode:

  • There are injuries.
  • A man named Rocco.
  • Something special is supposed to be special.
  • What does Rees know and what DOESN’t he know?

Humphrey was joined by OFD’s Notre Dame Recruiting Insider, Jack Valor. During the short time Jack was willing to give, he spoke about:

  • Gi’Bran Payne and the great state of Ohio.
  • Dante Moore.
  • Douchey Michigan writer.

