ACC Baseball News: Notre Dame’s John Michael Bertrand named pitcher of the week again

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team is on fire again, and the ACC named John Michael Bertrand its pitcher of the week for the second week in a row.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.org) – Georgia Tech sophomore catcher Kevin Parada has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Week, while Notre Dame grad lefthander John Michael Bertrand earned ACC Pitcher of the Week honors for the second week in a row.

ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Parada keyed Georgia Tech’s 3-1 week that included a series win over No. 13 Florida State, going 9-for-18 at the plate with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI. The Pasadena, California, native slugged 1.333 and recorded a .474 on-base percentage. He struck out just twice in his 18 at-bats.

Against one of the ACC’s top pitching staffs, Parada went 7-for-14 (.500) in the Florida State series with seven hits, a triple and three home runs with seven RBI in the three-game series.

Notre Dame’s Bertrand worked 8.1 innings against Clemson without allowing a run in last Friday’s 4-1 series-opening win. The Alpharetta, Georgia, native has not allowed a run in his last two starts, a streak of 16 innings pitched.

Bertrand struck out eight Tigers while walking three and allowing just three hits. It marked his fourth start with eight or more strikeouts. He is the first Fighting Irish pitcher since Charlie Vorsheck in 2017 to start the season 5-0.