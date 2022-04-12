Women’s Basketball: Maya Dodson Selected 26th by the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Draft

Maya Is Headed To The Desert

Tonight was the 2022 WNBA Draft. Less than one week since the NCAA denied her request to come back to the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team for another season, Maya Dodson finds herself drafted in the WNBA anyway. She was just drafted 26th Overall to the Phoenix Mercury. She was picked in the high Third Round as there are 12 picks per round.

The Irish continue to travel out west!



Welcome to The Valley, @mydod_15! pic.twitter.com/WVYN0OxBTY — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) April 12, 2022

Dodson joins former Notre Dame players/legends Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brianna Turner who also currently play for the Mercury. Maya joined the Irish for this past 2021-22 season as a graduate transfer from Stanford. She played in 33 games for the Irish last season, averaging 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She was definitely a game changer and a presence on the team that helped the squad make the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

A big congrats to Maya and best of luck to her and all of the former Irish players in the WNBA! The WNBA Season begins on May 6.