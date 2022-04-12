Notre Dame Football: Irish transfer portal tracker

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have seen the transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh — and that’s just the easiest way to look at something that has become a staple of college athletics moving forward.

Because of the nature of college football and the portal itself, the number of players who choose to transfer elsewhere for their remaining year or years has dramatically increased. This has made some CFB fans wonder “what’s wrong here?” as they see name after name go into the portal.

The thing is... there’s nothing really wrong at all at most places — it’s just a new way of doing business. Regardless of why I’m always curious about how former Notre Dame players do at their new homes.

It’s why this tweet is really, really interesting.

Shayne Simon picks off Kedon Slovis for the first turnover the Blue-Gold Game. — Chris Peak (@PantherLair) April 9, 2022

So as a reminder to all of us, here’s a tracker of all of the players that have left Notre Dame since the fall and which school they elected to attend. This list will likely have more names added to it in the next few weeks as the 2022 transfer portal closes on May 1.

WR — Lawrence Keys III ——— Tulane Green Wave

QB — Brendon Clark ——— Old Dominion Monarchs

DB — Litchfield Ajavon ——— TBD

LB — Shayne Simon ——— Pittsburgh Panthers

DB — Khari Gee ——— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

LB — Paul Moala ——— Idaho Vandals

DB — Caleb Offord ——— Buffalo Bulls

OL — Quinn Carroll ——— Minnesota Gophers

P — Jay Bramblett ——— LSU Tigers

DB — K.J. Wallace ——— TBD

DB — JoJo Johnson ——— TBD

TE — George Takacs ——— Boston College Eagles