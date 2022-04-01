Just a heads-up to OFD readers

Your reading experience is about to change quite dramatically in the very near future. No this isn’t an April Fool’s Day joke — and NO — I am not stepping away from OFD (they are literally going to have to send the CIA for that day).

The comment system that you’ve enjoyed for many years here is going away and will be replaced with a new one called Coral.

Some of you that are loyal readers elsewhere around the network may have already noticed the change to the NFL sites a couple of years ago. The college sites were supposed to quickly follow, but SBN wanted to work through the normal bugs and alterations that come with massive changes. They believe they are ready to roll it out on our end — so it’s coming.

If you want to take a closer look, please check out our friends over at Anchor of Gold as they have already been moved to the new system.

The commenting change will also occur for the FanPosts and FanShots posts as well.

I’m not entirely sure when all of this is going down for OFD, but I wanted to give you fair warning. Old comments will disappear but will be archived and put back in the system at a later date (from my understanding). If you have any questions, I will do my best to answer them.

HOLLA!

— Joshua