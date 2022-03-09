 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame Football: Irish spring practice schedule, roster, and coaching staff changes

It’s about that time

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We are just a week away from the start of spring football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Yep — St. Patrick’s Day gets added meaning this year with the boys taking the practice fields to prepare for the 2022 season.

Notre Dame will conduct 14 practices between the dates of March 17 and April 21. It will all conclude with the annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 23.

The following is the spring football media schedule — which outlines Notre Dame’s practice schedule (as well as the Pro Day for the NFL Draft).

This spring there is a lot of work to be done. With Marcus Freeman’s takeover of the program comes change all over. There are key players that have departed and must be replaced, and there are a lot of new staff members in South Bend to assist Freeman and the players.

Speaking of those players... now is a good time to remind everyone of my annual GREAT LISTING OF NAMES to help familiarize yourself with the roster. You can listen to that show in the player below.

Here is the full spring roster. Yes... C’Bo Flemister is still on it, and yes... he and fellow running back Jadarian Price share the same number. Obviously, we expect a change here soon, but the university has updated nothing just yet.

2022 Notre Dame Spring Football Roster

NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT CLASS HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL
18 Steve Angeli QB 6-2 3/8 210 Freshman/Freshman Westfield, NJ Bergen Catholic HS
23 Jayden Bellamy CB 5-11 170 Freshman/Freshman North Haledon, NJ Bergen Catholic HS
40 Joshua Burnham LB 6-4 214 Freshman/Freshman Traverse City, MI Traverse City Central HS
98 Tyson Ford DL 6-4 269 Freshman/Freshman St. Louis, MO John Burroughs HS
91 Aiden Gobaira DL 6-5 230 Freshman/Freshman Fairfax, VA Chantilly HS
21 Jaden Mickey CB 5-11 1/2 176 Freshman/Freshman Eastvale, CA Centennial
20 Jadarian Price RB 5-10 190 Freshman/Freshman Denison, TX Denison HS
74 Billy Schrauth OL 6-4 272 Freshman/Freshman Campbellsport, WI Saint Mary’s Springs HS
17 Jaylen Sneed LB 6-1 1/8 198 Freshman/Freshman Hilton Head Island, SC Hilton Head HS
56 Joey Tanona OL 6-5 284 Freshman/Freshman Zionsville, IN Zionsville HS
44 Junior Tuihalamaka LB 6-2 229 Freshman/Freshman Granada Hills, CA Bishop Alemany HS
42 Nolan Ziegler LB 6-3 205 Freshman/Freshman Caledonia, MI Catholic Central HS
0 Braden Lenzy WR 5-11 3/8 182 Graduate Student/Senior Tigard, OR Tigard Senior
2 DJ Brown S 6-0 3/8 200 Graduate Student/Senior Annapolis, MD St. John's College
3 Avery Davis WR 5-11 202 Graduate Student/*Senior Cedar Hill, TX Cedar Hill
3 Houston Griffith S 6-0 1/4 202 Graduate Student/*Senior Chicago, IL IMG Academy (FL)
5 Joe Wilkins Jr. WR 6-1 1/2 195 Graduate Student/Senior North Fort Myers, FL North Fort Myers
5 Cam Hart CB 6-2 1/2 205 Senior/Junior Baltimore, MD Good Counsel
6 Clarence Lewis CB 5-11 1/2 193 Junior/Junior Edison, NJ Mater Dei
7 Isaiah Foskey DL 6-5 260 Senior/Junior Antioch, CA De La Salle
8 Marist Liufau LB 6-2 1/4 229 Senior/Junior Kalihi, HI Punahou
9 Justin Ademilola DL 6-1 3/4 255 Graduate Student/Senior Jackson, NJ St. Peter's Prep
10 Drew Pyne QB 5-11 1/2 200 Junior/Sophomore New Canaan, CT New Canaan
11 Ron Powlus III QB 6-2 5/8 225 Sophomore/Freshman Granger, IN Penn
11 Ramon Henderson S 6-1 190 Junior/Junior Bakersfield, CA Liberty
12 Tyler Buchner QB 6-1 215 Sophomore/Sophomore San Diego, CA The Bishop's School
12 Jordan Botelho LB 6-2 1/2 245 Junior/Junior Honolulu, HI Saint Louis
15 Ryan Barnes CB 6-1 7/8 187 Sophomore/Freshman Gaithersburg, MD Quince Orchard
16 Brandon Joseph S 6-1 192 Senior/Junior College Station, TX College Station/Northwestern
16 Deion Colzie WR 6-4 3/4 207 Sophomore/Sophomore McDonough, GA Athens Academy
18 Chance Tucker CB 5-11 3/4 183 Sophomore/Freshman Encino, CA Crespi Carmelite
20 C'Bo Flemister RB 5-11 1/4 201 Graduate Student/Senior Williamson, GA Pike County
21 Lorenzo Styles WR 6-1 1/8 195 Sophomore/Sophomore Pickerington, OH Pickerington Central
22 Logan Diggs RB 6-0 206 Sophomore/Sophomore Boutte, LA Archbishop Rummel
22 Justin Walters S 6-0 5/8 188 Sophomore/Freshman Bolingbrook, IL Bolingbrook
24 Audric Estime RB 5-11 1/2 228 Sophomore/Sophomore Nyack, NY St. Joseph Regional
24 Jack Kiser LB 6-1 5/8 222 Senior/Junior Royal Center, IN Pioneer
25 Philip Riley CB 5-11 1/2 202 Sophomore/Freshman Riverview, FL Bloomingdale
25 Chris Tyree RB 5-9 1/2 190 Junior/Junior Chester, VA Thomas Dale
26 Xavier Watts S 5-11 3/4 195 Junior/Sophomore Omaha, NE Harry A. Burke
27 JD Bertrand LB 6-1 230 Senior/Junior Alpharetta, GA Blessed Trinity
27 Chase Ketterer RB 5-11 3/8 203 Junior/Junior New Carlisle, IN New Prairie
28 TaRiq Bracy CB 5-10 1/8 177 Graduate Student/*Senior Milpitas, CA Milpitas
28 Griffin Eifert WR 6-0 1/2 200 Junior/Junior Fort Wayne, IN Bishop Dwenger
29 Matt Salerno WR 6-0 5/8 199 Graduate Student/Senior Valencia, CA Crespi Carmelite
30 Chris Velotta RB 5-8 7/8 195 Senior/Senior Cleveland, OH St. Ignatius
31 Nana Osafo-Mensah DL 6-3 1/8 250 Senior/Junior Fort Worth, TX Nolan Catholic
32 Prince Kollie LB 6-0 1/2 222 Sophomore/Sophomore Jonesborough, TN David Crockett
32 Chris Salerno K 5-10 1/2 186 Sophomore/Sophomore Valencia, CA Crespi Carmelite
33 Sam Assaf RB 6-1 210 Senior/Senior Atlanta, GA Pace Academy
34 Osita Ekwonu LB 6-0 3/4 236 Senior/Junior Charlotte, NC Providence Day School
35 Hakim Sanfo TE 6-4 2/3 224 Junior/Junior Alexandria, VA Mount Vernon
36 Eddie Scheidler S 5-9 1/2 185 Senior/Senior Lake Forest, IL Lake Forest
37 Henry Cook WR 5-10 182 Junior/Junior Shaker Heights, OH St. Ignatius
38 Davis Sherwood LB 6-3 228 Sophomore/Sophomore Hightstown, NJ Good Counsel
39 Andrew Yanoshak TE 6-1 7/8 233 Sophomore/Sophomore Bedford, PA Bishop Guilfoyle
44 Alex Peitsch LS 6-1 1/8 210 Junior/Sophomore Ellicott City, MD St. John's College (D.C.)
45 Colin Gutzmer LB 6-0 1/8 230 Junior/Junior Atlanta, GA Westminster School
47 Jason Onye DL 6-5 289 Sophomore/Freshman North Providence, RI Bishop Hendricken
48 Will Schweitzer DL 6-4 225 Sophomore/Freshman Los Gatos, CA Los Gatos
49 Marty Auer S 5-11 1/2 190 Sophomore/Sophomore Glenview, IL Loyola Academy
50 Rocco Spindler OL 6-4 5/8 300 Sophomore/Freshman Clarkston, MI Clarkston
50 Barrett Liebentritt LB 6-0 209 Sophomore/Sophomore Omaha, NE Skutt Catholic
52 Zeke Correll OL 6-3 295 Senior/Junior Cincinnati, OH Anderson
52 Bo Bauer LB 6-2 3/4 233 Graduate Student/*Senior Harborcreek, PA Cathedral Prep
53 Quinn Murphy OL 6-5 1/4 305 Senior/Senior Duxbury, MA Duxbury
54 Blake Fisher OL 6-6 335 Sophomore/Freshman Avon, IN Avon
54 Jacob Lacey DL 6-1 5/8 275 Senior/Senior Bowling Green, KY South Warren
55 Jarrett Patterson OL 6-4 1/2 307 Graduate Student/Senior Laguna Hills, CA Mission Viejo
56 Howard Cross III DL 6-0 7/8 275 Senior/Junior Paramus, NJ Saint Joseph Regional
57 Jayson Ademilola DL 6-3 280 Graduate Student/*Senior Jackson, NJ St. Peter's Prep
65 Michael Vinson LS 6-2 230 Graduate Student/Senior Winnetka, IL New Trier
68 Michael Carmody OL 6-5 1/2 290 Junior/Sophomore Mars, PA Mars Area
71 Brennan Wicks OL 6-5 310 Junior/Junior Forestville, MD Bishop McNamara
72 Caleb Johnson OL 6-5 5/8 287 Sophomore/Freshman Ocala, FL Trinity Catholic
73 Andrew Kristofic OL 6-5 1/4 295 Junior/Sophomore Gibsonia, PA Pine-Richland
75 Josh Lugg OL 6-6 7/8 305 Graduate Student/*Senior Wexford, PA North Allegheny Senior
76 Joe Alt OL 6-7 5/8 305 Sophomore/Sophomore North Oaks, MN Totino-Grace
78 Pat Coogan OL 6-5 1/8 305 Sophomore/Freshman Palos Heights, IL Marist
79 Tosh Baker OL 6-8 307 Junior/Sophomore Scottsdale, AZ Pinnacle
80 Cane Berrong TE 6-3 1/2 235 Sophomore/Sophomore Hartwell, GA Hart County
81 Jack Polian WR 6-0 1/8 174 Sophomore/Sophomore Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra
83 Jayden Thomas WR 6-1 1/2 215 Sophomore/Freshman Paulding County, GA Pace Academy
84 Kevin Bauman TE 6-4 1/2 242 Junior/Sophomore Red Bank, NJ Red Bank Catholic
86 Conor Ratigan WR 5-11 5/8 182 Senior/Junior Granger, IN St. Joseph
87 Michael Mayer TE 6-4 1/2 251 Junior/Junior Independence, KY Covington Catholic
88 Mitchell Evans TE 6-5 1/8 250 Freshman/Freshman Wadsworth, OH Wadsworth
89 Charlie Selna TE 6-6 1/8 252 Junior/Junior Atherton, CA Sacred Heart Prep
90 Alexander Ehrensberger DL 6-6 7/8 255 Junior/Sophomore Dusseldorf, Germany Theodor-Fliedner Gymnasium
91 Josh Bryan K 5-11 5/8 183 Sophomore/Freshman Valencia, CA Sierra Canyon
92 Aidan Keanaaina DL 6-3 310 Junior/Sophomore Brighton, CO J.K. Mullen
93 Zane Heemsoth DL 6-5 245 Senior/Senior Elmhurst, IL York
97 Gabriel Rubio DL 6-5 1/4 290 Sophomore/Sophomore St. Louis, MO Lutheran St. Charles
99 Rylie Mills DL 6-5 1/8 283 Junior/Junior Lake Bluff, IL Lake Forest
99 Blake Grupe K 5-7 3/8 150 Graduate Student/*Senior Sedalia, MO Smith-Cotton/Arkansas State

Just in case you need a refresher about what Notre Dame’s coaching staff is for this year, we have you covered there as well.

2022 Notre Dame Football Staff

Marcus Freeman Dick Corbett Head Football Coach
Al Golden Bob Hinton Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Tommy Rees John and Bobbie Arlotta Family Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Brian Mason Special Teams Coordinator
Harry Hiestand Offensive Line Coach
Deland McCullough Running Backs Coach
Mike Mickens Cornerbacks Coach
Chris O'Leary Pat and Jana Eilers Defensive Backs Coach/Safeties
Gerad Parker Tight Ends Coach
Chansi Stuckey Wide Receivers Coach
Al Washington Bob and Leslie Mohr Family Defensive Line Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator
Matt Balis Director of Football Performance
Ron Powlus Associate Athletics Director - Football
Olivia Mitchell Director of Football Operations

We will have a number of things coming up on OFD over the next month and a half about the spring football season, but I do continue to caution everyone about how to absorb the information. The spring season brings a lot of takes to the table, and a lot of them are mostly pointless from a media and fan perspective.

It’s kind of like God’s plan... some of it is a complete mystery until it isn’t.

