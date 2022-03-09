We are just a week away from the start of spring football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Yep — St. Patrick’s Day gets added meaning this year with the boys taking the practice fields to prepare for the 2022 season.
Notre Dame will conduct 14 practices between the dates of March 17 and April 21. It will all conclude with the annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 23.
The following is the spring football media schedule — which outlines Notre Dame’s practice schedule (as well as the Pro Day for the NFL Draft).
This spring there is a lot of work to be done. With Marcus Freeman’s takeover of the program comes change all over. There are key players that have departed and must be replaced, and there are a lot of new staff members in South Bend to assist Freeman and the players.
Speaking of those players... now is a good time to remind everyone of my annual GREAT LISTING OF NAMES to help familiarize yourself with the roster. You can listen to that show in the player below.
Here is the full spring roster. Yes... C’Bo Flemister is still on it, and yes... he and fellow running back Jadarian Price share the same number. Obviously, we expect a change here soon, but the university has updated nothing just yet.
2022 Notre Dame Spring Football Roster
|18
|Steve Angeli
|QB
|6-2 3/8
|210
|Freshman/Freshman
|Westfield, NJ
|Bergen Catholic HS
|23
|Jayden Bellamy
|CB
|5-11
|170
|Freshman/Freshman
|North Haledon, NJ
|Bergen Catholic HS
|40
|Joshua Burnham
|LB
|6-4
|214
|Freshman/Freshman
|Traverse City, MI
|Traverse City Central HS
|98
|Tyson Ford
|DL
|6-4
|269
|Freshman/Freshman
|St. Louis, MO
|John Burroughs HS
|91
|Aiden Gobaira
|DL
|6-5
|230
|Freshman/Freshman
|Fairfax, VA
|Chantilly HS
|21
|Jaden Mickey
|CB
|5-11 1/2
|176
|Freshman/Freshman
|Eastvale, CA
|Centennial
|20
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|5-10
|190
|Freshman/Freshman
|Denison, TX
|Denison HS
|74
|Billy Schrauth
|OL
|6-4
|272
|Freshman/Freshman
|Campbellsport, WI
|Saint Mary’s Springs HS
|17
|Jaylen Sneed
|LB
|6-1 1/8
|198
|Freshman/Freshman
|Hilton Head Island, SC
|Hilton Head HS
|56
|Joey Tanona
|OL
|6-5
|284
|Freshman/Freshman
|Zionsville, IN
|Zionsville HS
|44
|Junior Tuihalamaka
|LB
|6-2
|229
|Freshman/Freshman
|Granada Hills, CA
|Bishop Alemany HS
|42
|Nolan Ziegler
|LB
|6-3
|205
|Freshman/Freshman
|Caledonia, MI
|Catholic Central HS
|0
|Braden Lenzy
|WR
|5-11 3/8
|182
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Tigard, OR
|Tigard Senior
|2
|DJ Brown
|S
|6-0 3/8
|200
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Annapolis, MD
|St. John's College
|3
|Avery Davis
|WR
|5-11
|202
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Cedar Hill, TX
|Cedar Hill
|3
|Houston Griffith
|S
|6-0 1/4
|202
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Chicago, IL
|IMG Academy (FL)
|5
|Joe Wilkins Jr.
|WR
|6-1 1/2
|195
|Graduate Student/Senior
|North Fort Myers, FL
|North Fort Myers
|5
|Cam Hart
|CB
|6-2 1/2
|205
|Senior/Junior
|Baltimore, MD
|Good Counsel
|6
|Clarence Lewis
|CB
|5-11 1/2
|193
|Junior/Junior
|Edison, NJ
|Mater Dei
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|DL
|6-5
|260
|Senior/Junior
|Antioch, CA
|De La Salle
|8
|Marist Liufau
|LB
|6-2 1/4
|229
|Senior/Junior
|Kalihi, HI
|Punahou
|9
|Justin Ademilola
|DL
|6-1 3/4
|255
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Jackson, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep
|10
|Drew Pyne
|QB
|5-11 1/2
|200
|Junior/Sophomore
|New Canaan, CT
|New Canaan
|11
|Ron Powlus III
|QB
|6-2 5/8
|225
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Granger, IN
|Penn
|11
|Ramon Henderson
|S
|6-1
|190
|Junior/Junior
|Bakersfield, CA
|Liberty
|12
|Tyler Buchner
|QB
|6-1
|215
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|San Diego, CA
|The Bishop's School
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|LB
|6-2 1/2
|245
|Junior/Junior
|Honolulu, HI
|Saint Louis
|15
|Ryan Barnes
|CB
|6-1 7/8
|187
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Gaithersburg, MD
|Quince Orchard
|16
|Brandon Joseph
|S
|6-1
|192
|Senior/Junior
|College Station, TX
|College Station/Northwestern
|16
|Deion Colzie
|WR
|6-4 3/4
|207
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|McDonough, GA
|Athens Academy
|18
|Chance Tucker
|CB
|5-11 3/4
|183
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Encino, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|20
|C'Bo Flemister
|RB
|5-11 1/4
|201
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Williamson, GA
|Pike County
|21
|Lorenzo Styles
|WR
|6-1 1/8
|195
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Pickerington, OH
|Pickerington Central
|22
|Logan Diggs
|RB
|6-0
|206
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Boutte, LA
|Archbishop Rummel
|22
|Justin Walters
|S
|6-0 5/8
|188
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Bolingbrook, IL
|Bolingbrook
|24
|Audric Estime
|RB
|5-11 1/2
|228
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Nyack, NY
|St. Joseph Regional
|24
|Jack Kiser
|LB
|6-1 5/8
|222
|Senior/Junior
|Royal Center, IN
|Pioneer
|25
|Philip Riley
|CB
|5-11 1/2
|202
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Riverview, FL
|Bloomingdale
|25
|Chris Tyree
|RB
|5-9 1/2
|190
|Junior/Junior
|Chester, VA
|Thomas Dale
|26
|Xavier Watts
|S
|5-11 3/4
|195
|Junior/Sophomore
|Omaha, NE
|Harry A. Burke
|27
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|6-1
|230
|Senior/Junior
|Alpharetta, GA
|Blessed Trinity
|27
|Chase Ketterer
|RB
|5-11 3/8
|203
|Junior/Junior
|New Carlisle, IN
|New Prairie
|28
|TaRiq Bracy
|CB
|5-10 1/8
|177
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Milpitas, CA
|Milpitas
|28
|Griffin Eifert
|WR
|6-0 1/2
|200
|Junior/Junior
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Bishop Dwenger
|29
|Matt Salerno
|WR
|6-0 5/8
|199
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Valencia, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|30
|Chris Velotta
|RB
|5-8 7/8
|195
|Senior/Senior
|Cleveland, OH
|St. Ignatius
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|DL
|6-3 1/8
|250
|Senior/Junior
|Fort Worth, TX
|Nolan Catholic
|32
|Prince Kollie
|LB
|6-0 1/2
|222
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Jonesborough, TN
|David Crockett
|32
|Chris Salerno
|K
|5-10 1/2
|186
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Valencia, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|33
|Sam Assaf
|RB
|6-1
|210
|Senior/Senior
|Atlanta, GA
|Pace Academy
|34
|Osita Ekwonu
|LB
|6-0 3/4
|236
|Senior/Junior
|Charlotte, NC
|Providence Day School
|35
|Hakim Sanfo
|TE
|6-4 2/3
|224
|Junior/Junior
|Alexandria, VA
|Mount Vernon
|36
|Eddie Scheidler
|S
|5-9 1/2
|185
|Senior/Senior
|Lake Forest, IL
|Lake Forest
|37
|Henry Cook
|WR
|5-10
|182
|Junior/Junior
|Shaker Heights, OH
|St. Ignatius
|38
|Davis Sherwood
|LB
|6-3
|228
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Hightstown, NJ
|Good Counsel
|39
|Andrew Yanoshak
|TE
|6-1 7/8
|233
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Bedford, PA
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|44
|Alex Peitsch
|LS
|6-1 1/8
|210
|Junior/Sophomore
|Ellicott City, MD
|St. John's College (D.C.)
|45
|Colin Gutzmer
|LB
|6-0 1/8
|230
|Junior/Junior
|Atlanta, GA
|Westminster School
|47
|Jason Onye
|DL
|6-5
|289
|Sophomore/Freshman
|North Providence, RI
|Bishop Hendricken
|48
|Will Schweitzer
|DL
|6-4
|225
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Los Gatos, CA
|Los Gatos
|49
|Marty Auer
|S
|5-11 1/2
|190
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Glenview, IL
|Loyola Academy
|50
|Rocco Spindler
|OL
|6-4 5/8
|300
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Clarkston, MI
|Clarkston
|50
|Barrett Liebentritt
|LB
|6-0
|209
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Omaha, NE
|Skutt Catholic
|52
|Zeke Correll
|OL
|6-3
|295
|Senior/Junior
|Cincinnati, OH
|Anderson
|52
|Bo Bauer
|LB
|6-2 3/4
|233
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Harborcreek, PA
|Cathedral Prep
|53
|Quinn Murphy
|OL
|6-5 1/4
|305
|Senior/Senior
|Duxbury, MA
|Duxbury
|54
|Blake Fisher
|OL
|6-6
|335
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Avon, IN
|Avon
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|DL
|6-1 5/8
|275
|Senior/Senior
|Bowling Green, KY
|South Warren
|55
|Jarrett Patterson
|OL
|6-4 1/2
|307
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Laguna Hills, CA
|Mission Viejo
|56
|Howard Cross III
|DL
|6-0 7/8
|275
|Senior/Junior
|Paramus, NJ
|Saint Joseph Regional
|57
|Jayson Ademilola
|DL
|6-3
|280
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Jackson, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep
|65
|Michael Vinson
|LS
|6-2
|230
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Winnetka, IL
|New Trier
|68
|Michael Carmody
|OL
|6-5 1/2
|290
|Junior/Sophomore
|Mars, PA
|Mars Area
|71
|Brennan Wicks
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Junior/Junior
|Forestville, MD
|Bishop McNamara
|72
|Caleb Johnson
|OL
|6-5 5/8
|287
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Ocala, FL
|Trinity Catholic
|73
|Andrew Kristofic
|OL
|6-5 1/4
|295
|Junior/Sophomore
|Gibsonia, PA
|Pine-Richland
|75
|Josh Lugg
|OL
|6-6 7/8
|305
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Wexford, PA
|North Allegheny Senior
|76
|Joe Alt
|OL
|6-7 5/8
|305
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|North Oaks, MN
|Totino-Grace
|78
|Pat Coogan
|OL
|6-5 1/8
|305
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Palos Heights, IL
|Marist
|79
|Tosh Baker
|OL
|6-8
|307
|Junior/Sophomore
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Pinnacle
|80
|Cane Berrong
|TE
|6-3 1/2
|235
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Hartwell, GA
|Hart County
|81
|Jack Polian
|WR
|6-0 1/8
|174
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Ponte Vedra, FL
|Ponte Vedra
|83
|Jayden Thomas
|WR
|6-1 1/2
|215
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Paulding County, GA
|Pace Academy
|84
|Kevin Bauman
|TE
|6-4 1/2
|242
|Junior/Sophomore
|Red Bank, NJ
|Red Bank Catholic
|86
|Conor Ratigan
|WR
|5-11 5/8
|182
|Senior/Junior
|Granger, IN
|St. Joseph
|87
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|6-4 1/2
|251
|Junior/Junior
|Independence, KY
|Covington Catholic
|88
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|6-5 1/8
|250
|Freshman/Freshman
|Wadsworth, OH
|Wadsworth
|89
|Charlie Selna
|TE
|6-6 1/8
|252
|Junior/Junior
|Atherton, CA
|Sacred Heart Prep
|90
|Alexander Ehrensberger
|DL
|6-6 7/8
|255
|Junior/Sophomore
|Dusseldorf, Germany
|Theodor-Fliedner Gymnasium
|91
|Josh Bryan
|K
|5-11 5/8
|183
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Valencia, CA
|Sierra Canyon
|92
|Aidan Keanaaina
|DL
|6-3
|310
|Junior/Sophomore
|Brighton, CO
|J.K. Mullen
|93
|Zane Heemsoth
|DL
|6-5
|245
|Senior/Senior
|Elmhurst, IL
|York
|97
|Gabriel Rubio
|DL
|6-5 1/4
|290
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|St. Louis, MO
|Lutheran St. Charles
|99
|Rylie Mills
|DL
|6-5 1/8
|283
|Junior/Junior
|Lake Bluff, IL
|Lake Forest
|99
|Blake Grupe
|K
|5-7 3/8
|150
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Sedalia, MO
|Smith-Cotton/Arkansas State
Just in case you need a refresher about what Notre Dame’s coaching staff is for this year, we have you covered there as well.
2022 Notre Dame Football Staff
We will have a number of things coming up on OFD over the next month and a half about the spring football season, but I do continue to caution everyone about how to absorb the information. The spring season brings a lot of takes to the table, and a lot of them are mostly pointless from a media and fan perspective.
It’s kind of like God’s plan... some of it is a complete mystery until it isn’t.
