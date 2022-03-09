We are just a week away from the start of spring football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Yep — St. Patrick’s Day gets added meaning this year with the boys taking the practice fields to prepare for the 2022 season.

Notre Dame will conduct 14 practices between the dates of March 17 and April 21. It will all conclude with the annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 23.

The following is the spring football media schedule — which outlines Notre Dame’s practice schedule (as well as the Pro Day for the NFL Draft).

This spring there is a lot of work to be done. With Marcus Freeman’s takeover of the program comes change all over. There are key players that have departed and must be replaced, and there are a lot of new staff members in South Bend to assist Freeman and the players.

Speaking of those players... now is a good time to remind everyone of my annual GREAT LISTING OF NAMES to help familiarize yourself with the roster. You can listen to that show in the player below.

Here is the full spring roster. Yes... C’Bo Flemister is still on it, and yes... he and fellow running back Jadarian Price share the same number. Obviously, we expect a change here soon, but the university has updated nothing just yet.

Just in case you need a refresher about what Notre Dame’s coaching staff is for this year, we have you covered there as well.

We will have a number of things coming up on OFD over the next month and a half about the spring football season, but I do continue to caution everyone about how to absorb the information. The spring season brings a lot of takes to the table, and a lot of them are mostly pointless from a media and fan perspective.

It’s kind of like God’s plan... some of it is a complete mystery until it isn’t.