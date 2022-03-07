Joshua, Jude, and Brendan (a bit later) step up to the starting line for 5 seconds (AKA 2.5 hours) of Notre Dame Fighting Irish podcasting magic. In this episode:
- Just some questions we have about Harry Hiestand reclaiming his spot as the offensive line coach.
- Jarrett Patterson’s injury.
- Notre Dame Hockey advances.
- Notre Dame’s #2 seed in the ACC Tournament.
- The women’s basketball team running into a hurricane.
- REVIEWS!
- This new football staff and their recruiting chops.
- Concerns with the new football staff?
- Hello NFL Combine!
- Jack Coan is going to get drafted. Repeat that over and over.
- Kevin Austin’s big day and what it may mean in the NFL Draft.
- Kyren Williams did not have a good showing at the combine and now let the debate begin.
- Kyren’s 40 time matters quite a bit but Kyle Hamilton’s does not.
- Getting better with a name.
- What we’re looking for this spring and what we hope Notre Dame figures out.
- Top 5 fish sandwiches for Lent (Jude is a heathen).
- A massive discussion about NFT’s that actually means something in real life.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
