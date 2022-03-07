Joshua, Jude, and Brendan (a bit later) step up to the starting line for 5 seconds (AKA 2.5 hours) of Notre Dame Fighting Irish podcasting magic. In this episode:

Just some questions we have about Harry Hiestand reclaiming his spot as the offensive line coach.

Jarrett Patterson’s injury.

Notre Dame Hockey advances.

Notre Dame’s #2 seed in the ACC Tournament.

The women’s basketball team running into a hurricane.

REVIEWS!

This new football staff and their recruiting chops.

Concerns with the new football staff?

Hello NFL Combine!

Jack Coan is going to get drafted. Repeat that over and over.

Kevin Austin’s big day and what it may mean in the NFL Draft.

Kyren Williams did not have a good showing at the combine and now let the debate begin.

Kyren’s 40 time matters quite a bit but Kyle Hamilton’s does not.

Getting better with a name.

What we’re looking for this spring and what we hope Notre Dame figures out.

Top 5 fish sandwiches for Lent (Jude is a heathen).

A massive discussion about NFT’s that actually means something in real life.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

