According to a report on Irish Illustrated via Tim Prister, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be without their starting center this spring. Jarrett Patterson suffered an upper body injury while weight lifting.

Fifth-year senior center Jarrett Patterson, who is expected to anchor the Irish offensive line during the 2022 season, suffered a torn pectoral (chest) muscle earlier this week in the Haggar Fitness Center inside the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. The injury will require surgery. According to a Notre Dame source, Patterson is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 season at Ohio State on Sept. 3. He suffered the pectoral injury during a recent bench-press session.

Patterson stayed healthy enough throughout the 2021 season to play in every game, but he did miss significant time in 2020 from a Lisfranc injury that forced him to miss the final 5 games of the season — which included the ACC Championship against the Clemson Tigers and the playoff game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Jarrett is expected to be back in time to be ready for the season opener in Columbus, Ohio, against the Ohio State Buckeyes. How ready will be the bigger question with significant training time missed and playing against a top 5 team.

Zeke Correll is the likely replacement for Patterson at center as he was in 2020, but Pat Coogan and Andrew Kristofic will also likely get reps at the position this spring.