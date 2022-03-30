We are going OFF THE RAILS here as we continue to prep for another OFD Podcast during the spring football season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. I made some very strong comments about Brian Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame a few weeks ago. A lot of that stems from a topic I’ve had on my mind for a while... what is the most interesting decade in Notre Dame Football history?

The most interesting doesn’t have to be the best or the worst even though they can definitely can be for any individual out there. What’s the decade that draws you in with good vibes, or insanity, or rage, or whatever?

Take a quick listen to the podcast episode in the player below, and give me your thoughts. Do you agree? Do you have a different decade? What’s your reasoning? I promise... I’m not trying to screw you like a hot dog machine.

Please RATE and Review! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.