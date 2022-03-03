We are still six months away from the release of the college football AP Top 25, but we already have a good vibe about where the Notre Dame Fighting Irish may start. Phil Steele, the college football preseason magazine guru, has already given his prediction for the top 10 in the AP Poll. These aren’t his ranking, but a prediction of what he thinks will happen — and he’s been 100% accurate with his top 10 over the past four seasons.
This year’s version has the Irish just outside of the top 10 at #6.
Steele’s AP Top 10 Prediction
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Clemson Tigers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Michigan Wolverines
- Utah Utes
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oregon Ducks
Here are the ten teams I feel will be in the 2022 AP Preseason Top Ten and over the last thirteen years 125 of my 130 (96.2%) Projected top ten teams in February made the actual top ten, so as I said earlier, I seem to have a pretty good feel for how the voters will rank these teams come August.
This Top Ten is now part of the spring guide and in March, I will give the reasons for each team being in the Preseason AP Top this year. I feel confident that this will be another perfect 10 for 10 on these teams for the fifth straight year once the AP Preseason Poll is released mid to late August! When the AP Poll comes out a half of year from now make sure you check back to this blog to see how I did.
Loading comments...