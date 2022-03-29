Two Notre Dame Companies Collided for Athlete NFT Event in Austin

Last Wednesday, March 23rd, two Notre Dame companies, MOGL and Simba Chain, collided for an Athlete NFT Event.

SXSW PITCH WINNER HOSTED NFT EVENT WITH UT ATHLETES

The Leading NIL Marketplace Minted NFTs for Texas Athletes at SXSW

Austin, Texas— MOGL and Simba Chain hosted a SXSW NFT event at Z’Tejas Southwest Grill in partnership with Austin-based businesses Woo Woo Burgers and Zilker Belts for University of Texas athletes and festival attendees. At the event, athletes were educated on monetizing their name, image, and likeness and each were given their very own NFTs on site through Simba Chain’s live minting technology. Event attendees were able to meet and interact with Texas athletes and learn more about marketing with collegiate athletes. Athletes at the event received complimentary Zilker belts.

SXSW Pitch competition winner MOGL, the leading NIL marketplace that connects athletes and brands for marketing opportunities has been selected as an early adopter of leading blockchain company Simba Chain’s NFT marketplace, Simba Market. Simba Chain is an innovative API development platform for companies to build decentralized apps on any blockchain. Through the partnership, athletes on the MOGL platform have the ability to use Simba’s minting service to create and monetize their own NFTs in the new NIL era.

Former Notre Dame quarterback and MOGL Chief Athletic Officer, Brandon Wimbush, and MOGL Chief Executive Officer, Ayden Syal were in attendance along with Simba Chain team members and UT athletes. (Athletes in attendance included: Jamier Johnson, Barryn Sorrell, Justice Finkley, Courtney Ramey and Gregory Clayton.)

MOGL Founders and Notre Dame Alumni Wimbush and Syal connected with Simba Chain through the Notre Dame IDEA Center. MOGL was an award winning startup at the McCloskey New Venture Competition in 2021 put on by the Notre Dame IDEA Center while. Simba Chain’s technology is licensed from Notre Dame and Simba Chain raised 25 million dollars to be one of the largest funded startups out of Indiana and the Notre Dame IDEA Center.

While at Notre Dame, Wimbush started 16 games as quarterback and led the Irish to a 10-3 record in 2017. Wimbush and Syal are both graduates from the Mendoza College of Business where Ayden majored in Management Consulting and Brandon majored in Accountancy.

Here are some soundbites from the event:

MOGL Co-Founder Ayden Syal, CEO: “It is rewarding to see revolutionary brands like Simba Chain, a blockchain company, use their innovative mindset to think outside the box about ways college athletes on MOGL can maximize their earning potential in the new NIL era beyond traditional currency and into the futuristic world of cryptocurrency. MOGL is extremely excited to have been selected as an early adopter for SIMBA MRKT signaling how massive an opportunity this is for college athletes. Now all athletes on MOGL will be able to build and monetize their digital brands through NFTs.”

MOGL Co-Founder Brandon Wimbush, Chief Athletic Officer: “We were excited to see MOGL athletes show up at the event and have the opportunity to gain exposure to local businesses like Z’Tejas and Zilker Belts looking to work with college athletes at the University of Texas. Simba Chain’s NFT minting service for athletes is available on the MOGL platform, listed as a job opportunity.”

Z’Tejas CEO Robby Nethercut: “It was our pleasure to provide the space, nourishment and sponsorship that made this event possible. We use MOGL because it is free to join, there are thousands of athletes and we receive 24/7 MOGL support. We enjoyed hosting University of Texas athletes and local businesses interested in NIL brand building opportunities at our restaurant and are confident that the educational aspect of the event was well received. We look forward to using MOGL for all of our locations throughout the southwest ”

Simba Chain Co-founder Joel Neidig, President & GM of Government: “We are proud to partner with MOGL to show UT athletes what NFTs on Simba Market can do for them. At the event, we minted each athlete’s NFT in live-action on the spot on the Avalanche blockchain. After the athlete’s photo was taken, we added the NFT’s unique code to the blockchain. Next, we are converting the photos into digital art so the athletes can sell them as NFTs that can be purchased with fiat or cryptocurrency by anyone anywhere!”

Zilker Belts Co-Founder Wade Green: “We were happy to offer free Zilker Belts to UT athletes in attendance as we look forward to working with them on the MOGL platform for more opportunities to build and market our local Austin brand.”

###

More About MOGL

MOGL is a revolutionary technology platform connecting brands to college athlete influencers for marketing opportunities. The NIL marketplace is fully compliant and democratizes access to thousands of college athletes for brands looking to build awareness for their products and services. To date MOGL has worked with major brands such as Allbirds, Pure Barre, and TicketSmarter. The company also provides financial literacy and brand advisory resources to athletes and their families free of charge.

MOGL has committed to donating proceeds to local youth athletic programming in underserved areas of the community surrounding large collegiate athletic programs to continue to foster and promote the accessibility of these programs for all.

For more information contact MOGL Director of Marketing Zoe Haugen at zoe@mogl.online or (954) 804-9710. For more information, visit www.mogl.online.