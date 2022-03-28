Sunday, it seems, was a day for violence in the sports and entertainment world — and none of it had to do with the world wild leader in sports entertainment with the WWE.

We had the now infamous slapping of Chris Rock by Will Smith at the Oscars because a husband’s love is very showy.

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

But a short while before that — whatever the hell that was — happened, former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton backed himself into a garage with Notre Dame legend, Jerome Bettis.

500 retweets and @JeromeBettis36 and I will run Oklahoma Drill in the garage https://t.co/uc2UhgyW6h — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) March 28, 2022

For a little bit of social media engagement, Kyle Hamilton is putting himself at the mercy of one of the most physical Irish running backs of all-time. Even at 50 years old, I’m sure The Bus can still provide a healthy punch.

Holler at me if this ever goes down.