Notre Dame Football: Is Kyle Hamilton about to get ran over by a Bus?

I mean... Will Smith just slapped Chris Rock, so maybe

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 Notre Dame at Georgia Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sunday, it seems, was a day for violence in the sports and entertainment world — and none of it had to do with the world wild leader in sports entertainment with the WWE.

We had the now infamous slapping of Chris Rock by Will Smith at the Oscars because a husband’s love is very showy.

But a short while before that — whatever the hell that was — happened, former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton backed himself into a garage with Notre Dame legend, Jerome Bettis.

For a little bit of social media engagement, Kyle Hamilton is putting himself at the mercy of one of the most physical Irish running backs of all-time. Even at 50 years old, I’m sure The Bus can still provide a healthy punch.

Holler at me if this ever goes down.

