Notre Dame Fencing wins its 12th National Championship

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are your 2022 NCAA Fencing National Champions after four glorious days in South Bend, Indiana. Of the six possible individual championships, Notre Dame claimed just one from the women (Kaylin Hsieh in the epee).

The Irish led by 12 points after the first two days of the women’s matches, and brought it all home after the men went through for a 21 point win over Harvard and Columbia.

The Irish came into the Tournament as the defending national champions, and proved the greatness of the program by completing the back-to-back championship feat.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS



We’ve officially clinched back-to-back national titles — our 12th in program history!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/oJBnsJzb1A — Notre Dame Fencing (@NDFencing) March 27, 2022

Notre Dame fencing is an ELITE program and has been for quite some time. Obviously the football team’s titles are a massive source of pride for Notre Dame, but now the Fencing program has surpassed football with 12.

Congratulations to the Notre Dame Fencing team on this magnificent achievement. This is definitely a sword school — LIGHT IT UP!