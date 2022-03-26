The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Minnesota State Mavericks Saturday in the NCAA Regional Final at MVP Arena in Albany, New York. While Irish goaltender Matthew Galajda held his own with a 32-save performance, a string of missed opportunities kept the Irish from advancing.

First Period

An early penalty on Minnesota State’s Wyatt Aamodt provided a chance for the Irish to set the tone, but Minnesota goaltender Dryden McKay shut down shots from Notre Dame’s Max Ellis and Ryder Rolston. Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith chalked up the first goal of the game with just sixteen seconds left in the first. By the end of the period, the Mavericks outshot the Irish 13-6.

Second Period

The Irish failed to capitalize on the power play following a second penalty on Aamodt heading into the period. While the Irish later managed to kill off their sole penalty of the game following an interference call on Zach Plucinski, the Mavericks maintained a comfortable control of the game, and the Irish never managed to find their flow in the second.

Third Period

By the end of the third, the Mavericks and Irish matched with seven shots each. A shot from Notre Dame’s Graham Slaggert came close to tying the game, with just about six minutes left in the period, but biffed the post, and the Mavericks’ lead remained. The Irish pulled Galajda from the net, but the Mavericks had locked it in for themselves and Minnesota State ended the night 1-0 to advance to the Frozen Four.

And our hearts forever.☘️



Proud of this group and all they’ve accomplished this season. Thank you to all the fans who helped support this special season. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/J3pe3vuysv — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) March 27, 2022

Game Summary

Scoring

Minnesota State: Nathan Smith at 19:44 in the 1st with an assist from Brendan Furry

Penalties

Minnesota State: Wyatt Aamodt for tripping at 03:25 in the 1st

Minnesota State: Wyatt Aamodt for hooking at 01:47 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski for interference at 15:41 in the 2nd

Minnesota State: Josh Groll for interference at 18:21 in the 2nd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Matthew Galajda, 32 saves

Minnesota State: Dryden McKay, 23 saves

Follow me on Twitter.