NCAA Fencing Championships: After 2 days the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in first place

After the first two days of the NCAA Fencing Championships the Notre Dame Fighting Irish leads team scoring with a mark of 582. Princeton trails the Irish by 12 points, and Columbia trails ND by 19 points.

With all of the women’s competition in the books, the Fighting Irish picked up big points from Kaylin Hsieh, who won the women’s epee title.

NATIONAL. CHAMPION.@NDFencing's @kaylinhsieh1 won the first individual title of this year's championship— the women's épée crown on her home strips at Purcell Pavilion!

All eyes now turn to the men over the next two days. Since 1990, the NCAA Fencing Championship has been a coed event. Notre Dame has won 7 national championships since then (includes last year’s National Championship), which is second only to Penn State with an incredible 13. Before the men and women merged, Notre Dame’s men’s team won three team titles, while the women’s team won a single championship in 1987.

I’m not going to pretend that I have ANY idea about what goes on in the sport of fencing — but swords are badass and have been that way since you were like two years old — so maybe pay attention and have a great time watching these student athletes try to bring home another national title to South Bend.

Saturday, March 26

9 a.m. | Men’s Epee | Rounds 1-3

11 a.m. | Men’s Foil | Rounds 1-3

1:30 p.m. | Men’s Sabre | Rounds 1-3

Sunday, March 27

9 a.m. | Men’s Epee | Rounds 4-5

9 a.m. | Men’s Foil | Rounds 4-5

9 a.m. | Men’s Sabre | Rounds 4-5

1:30 p.m. | Men’s semifinals and championship bouts

The final day will be streamed on ESPN+ at 1:30 PM

The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, sabre. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for men’s individual champions and the top four teams will follow.