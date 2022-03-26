NCAA HOCKEY TOURNAMENT: Game Thread and How to Watch Notre Dame VS Minnesota State

If your head has stopped spinning from Notre Dame’s NCAA Tournament OT victory over North Dakota — there’s another game to play. The #3 seed Irish must now face the #1 seed Minnesota State Mavericks in the Albany regional final for the right to advance to the Frozen Four in Boston.

for the win!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/OUguI4Chwd — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) March 25, 2022

Hold on to your butts. If you thought the 13 minute delay we had while they reviewed what would of been the Notre Dame game winner against North Dakota was insane... WAIT UNTIL YOU FIND OUT THE CRAZINESS THAT HAPPENED IN THE CCHA CHAMPIONSHIP BETWEEN MINNESOTA STATE AND BEMIDJI STATE! Sorry for yelling, but there is going to be two teams battling it out for the Frozen Four that have played in significant postseason games with crazy ends due to officiating and clocks.

Sorcery is real and it might get wild.

Notre Dame hasn’t played Minnesota State in over 11 years. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 1.5 goal underdogs against the Mavs.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, March 26 @ 6:30 PM EST

Where: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

How to Watch: ESPNU

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.