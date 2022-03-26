MARCH MADNESS: Game Thread and How to Watch Notre Dame VS NC State

It’s Sweet Sixteen time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the 15 other teams left in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish did something truly incredible to get here with that curb-stomping of the #4 seed Oklahoma Sooners, but it doesn’t get any easier as the Irish face #1 seed NC State Wolfpack.

The Irish only faced their fellow ACC member one time this season. That game was a 69-66 stunner in South Bend that saw the Irish take down the then #3 ranked Wolfpack despite a poor day of shooting.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 8.5 underdog to NC State.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, March 26 @ 11:30 AM EST

Where: Bridgeport, CT, Total Mortgage Arena

How to Watch: ESPN

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.