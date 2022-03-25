Former Notre Dame football players put best foot forward for NFL Pro Day

Thirteen former Notre Dame Football players participated in Notre Dame’s NFL Pro Day on Friday. Kyle Hamilton, Kyren Williams, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Jack Coan, Cain Madden, Kevin Austin, Jonathan Doerer, Kurt Hinish, Isaiah Pryor, and Drew White played for the Irish in 2021 while Jonathan Jones finished his career at Toledo. Asmar Bilal and Donte Vaughn were both picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers (also known as Notre Dame du LAC) but made their way back to South Bend to work out for the possibility of a new home in the league. Notre Dame also played host for Noah Thomas (DIII Rose-Hulman) to showcase his skills.

Both Kyren Williams and Kyle Hamilton ran disappointing 40 yard dashes at the NFL Combine. On Friday, the pair did a lot better and can move forward with their better times.

showing his speed ⛽️@Kyrenwilliams23 clocks a 4.54 on the 40#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/vgPrbcsgWk — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 25, 2022

Notre Dame put together a compilation playlist from the day’s events if you were unable to watch it all live. Personally, I’m in love with Kurt Hinish putting up 31 reps on the bench.

Steve Smith was on hand and let it be known that he wasn’t going to take a handout from Marcus Freeman — he was ready to go drop $300 at the bookstore for some Notre Dame Nursing gear. Freeman also made sure to let everyone know that they [the defense] never caught Kyren Williams in practice.

In the end, it was about as typical of a pro day at Notre Dame as you normally see. Twenty-seven NFL teams were on hand to test, time, and look over this year’s crop of Irish players. For guys like Jack Coan and Kevin Austin, it’s another step towards solidifying a selection being used on them in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Speaking of those times and tests:

I think the collective thought is that we could see just four players drafted with Kyren Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Jack Coan, and Kevin Austin. Without question, however, there will be a large handful that will be UDFA’s and get their chance to make an NFL roster.

On to the next step.