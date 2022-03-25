OFD Podcast: A clearer picture of college sports, Notre Dame, and NIL with Matt Brown

There is an extraordinary amount of NIL-related stuff that I and plenty of Notre Dame fans still don’t fully comprehend. It’s okay! The world of NIL is an extremely messy and complicated thing, and it can make even those with a deep understanding of collegiate athletics scratch their heads. It’s why I asked Matt Brown to come on the show and talk to us about all of this. Matt is the publisher of the Extra Points Newsletter, host of the Going for Two Podcast, fellow Homefield Apparel lover, Ohio State alum, and definitely maybe the guy behind the Notre Dame went 4-8 memes. He’s also completely devoted to the behind-the-scenes action of athletic departments around the country and offers us a clearer look into what is happening all over the country - which certainly impacts Notre Dame.

Take a listen as Matt explains what NIL is supposed to be, how it is actually working right now, the future of NIL, and maybe some things that might put the minds of Notre Dame fans at ease - at least a little bit. Follow Matt on Twitter @MattBrownEP

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the player below or on any major podcast platform.

LOYAL $30 Be loyal like a champion today. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL Designed & screened in the USA. $30 at Breaking T