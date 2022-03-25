OFD Podcast: Tournament of Brian Kelly’s BIG HAND Notre Dame wins

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back to pod about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program and other important things in life — and somehow were able to sneak in a few things about Pitt. What a world. In this episode:

HELLO!

Notre Dame hockey got two wins in one night as they advance in the NCAA Tournament over North Dakota.

The sad free-throw shooting of the men’s basketball team.

Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team is out there curb-stomping Sooners.

THERE IS A NOTRE DAME FENCING REFERENCE!

In an escape room.

Notre Dame football’s pro-day is on the way.

The small hands of Kenny Pickett and other combine/pro-day things.

Offensive line vision board.

Brian Kelly ripping off Brian Kelly and Josh has had enough.

It could have been Randy Edsall for the love of god.

So... you really WANT to play the Ohio State Buckeyes at night in Columbus?

The Sweet 16 of Brian Kelly’s big wins at Notre Dame.

Mental performance.

Jude points out some NIL disagreements - which isn’t what was discussed preshow.

Dante Moore recruiting.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW!

You can listen to the show in the player below or on any major podcast platform.

