OK So That Was Fun

Wow. That was just simply an absolute beat down. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team just completed their Round of 32 game in the NCAA Tournament. They just left absolutely zero room for error and pretty much had no respect for the basketball life of the Oklahoma Sooners. They just went into Norman to play a true road game and beat the Sooners 108-64. Yup, you read that right. Talk about firing on all cylinders.

1st Half

Both teams started off at a pretty fast pace. Within the first few minutes of the game, the score was knotted up at 7-7. Then, something magical happened and all of the right stuff clicked for the Irish. They proceeded to rattle off a 17-0 run! Dara Mabrey was EN FUEGO - hitting just about any 3-pointer she could shoot. The team just had strong defense that would not budge, especially under the bucket. There was a point where the Irish’s made FGs were FIVE three-pointers in a row, and 4 of those were from Dara Mabrey. From there and a score going into the second quarter of 35-12, the Irish truly never looked back. It was 60-25 at the half. It would’ve taken a miracle for the Sooners to come back.

2nd Half

The Sooners did not come back. It was just still straight dominance. The Irish put the pedal to the metal on offense. The Irish finished the game shooting 54% from the field. Mabrey had 29 points, Sonia Citron had 25 points, Maya Dodson had 20 points, and all but one of the nine Irish players who played scored. It was just an electric factory today and utter dominance. At the end of the day, 100+ points were scored and the Irish can play to fly to Bridgeport, CT for the Sweet 16 this weekend.

Up Next

The Irish will face the defending ACC Champions NC State Wolfpack. The Irish and Wolfpack played once during the season, a strong home win for the Irish. That was the only conference loss for the Wolfpack, too. So, this will definitely be a rematch. Time for the next game is yet to be announced, as there are still Round of 32 games to be played tonight. But, you will be able to watch the Irish in the Sweet 16 this coming Saturday on an ESPN Network.