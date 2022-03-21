Notre Dame Hockey: Irish draw a 3 seed in NCAA Tournament and will face North Dakota

On Sunday night, the NCAA released the full bracket for the 2022 Men’s Hockey Tournament for the fight to make the Frozen Four. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were ranked #8 in the Pairwise Hockey rankings and were given the #3 seed in the Albany regional.

The Irish will take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to see which school is the fightingest ND hockey team in the country. The contest will take place on Thursday, March 24, at 6 PM on ESPNU.

We're headed back to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Albany Regional!



2-seed North Dakota

️ 6 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 24th #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/h4ycRjcRmv — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) March 20, 2022

The NCAA Tournament is a single-elimination tournament. After the regional champions are crowned, they will travel to Boston for the Frozen Four.

This will be the 12th NCAA Tournament bid for the Irish since 2004. Notre Dame’s last tournament team lost in the regional final to the UMass Minutemen. The last time the Irish made the Frozen Four was in 2018 when they lost in the national championship to Minnesota-Duluth. The Michigan Wolverines are the #1 overall seed in this year’s tourney, and the Irish are 2-1 all-time against the Skunkbears in tournament play (just saying).

