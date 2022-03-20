MARCH MADNESS: Game Thread and How to Watch Notre Dame VS Texas Tech

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play for a Sweet 16 berth today against the 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

We’ve already seen two absolutely huge individual performances by two different Irish players in this tournament with Paul Atkinson’s 26 points versus Rutgers and Cormac Ryan’s 29 against Alabama. Will there be another performance like those today from someone else? Maybe Blake Wesley’s reignition in the 2nd half against the Tide will help push him today against Texas Tech, and against that defense, he is likely the guy the Irish need to do as such.

"We just say, 'Come on. Let's see what ya got.'"



Take a look inside @NDmbb's preparation for today's matchup with Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/HnwXXJrpzW — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 20, 2022

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is now an 8 point underdog to Texas Tech after opening up as 7 point dogs. The over/under is set at 132.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Sunday, March 20 @ 7:10 PM EST

Where: Viejas Arena, San Diego, California

How to Watch: TBS

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.