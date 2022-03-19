According to a Tim Prister report on Irish Illustrated, a Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman has suffered a major knee injury. Junior to be Aidan Keanaaina has suffered a torn ACL during Notre Dame’s second spring practice.
BREAKING: According to #IrishIllustrated's @timprister— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) March 19, 2022
Defensive lineman Aiden Keanaaina has suffered a torn ACL.
Details: https://t.co/wswMj4f5ax@247Sports pic.twitter.com/Ytza3cdUie
Notre Dame is looking to begin to create its defensive line rotation for the 2022 season, and Keanaaina was figured to be a player that could help the Irish on the inside. The 6’3” 310 pounder from Colorado had positioned himself well on the depth chart going into spring despite just playing in three games during his Irish career.
While no timetable has been given as far as a recovery time for Keanaaina, there is a chance that the former Colorado resident may have to miss some or all of the 2022 season. Notre Dame does have options inside with Jacob Lacey, Gabe Rubio and others — they only brought in one interior defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class in Donovan Hinish.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|-
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis, Matt Salerno
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Jarrett Patterson
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic,
|-
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Josh Lugg
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph
|-
|D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|TaRiq Bracy
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS), Blake Grupe (K)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|44/85 (23)
|59/85 (15)
|70/85 (11)
|84/85 (14)
Loading comments...