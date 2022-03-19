According to a Tim Prister report on Irish Illustrated, a Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman has suffered a major knee injury. Junior to be Aidan Keanaaina has suffered a torn ACL during Notre Dame’s second spring practice.

Notre Dame is looking to begin to create its defensive line rotation for the 2022 season, and Keanaaina was figured to be a player that could help the Irish on the inside. The 6’3” 310 pounder from Colorado had positioned himself well on the depth chart going into spring despite just playing in three games during his Irish career.

While no timetable has been given as far as a recovery time for Keanaaina, there is a chance that the former Colorado resident may have to miss some or all of the 2022 season. Notre Dame does have options inside with Jacob Lacey, Gabe Rubio and others — they only brought in one interior defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class in Donovan Hinish.