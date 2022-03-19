 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame Football: Defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina suffers major knee injury

The injury bug continues in South Bend

By Joshua Vowles
Navy v Notre Dame Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

According to a Tim Prister report on Irish Illustrated, a Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman has suffered a major knee injury. Junior to be Aidan Keanaaina has suffered a torn ACL during Notre Dame’s second spring practice.

Notre Dame is looking to begin to create its defensive line rotation for the 2022 season, and Keanaaina was figured to be a player that could help the Irish on the inside. The 6’3” 310 pounder from Colorado had positioned himself well on the depth chart going into spring despite just playing in three games during his Irish career.

While no timetable has been given as far as a recovery time for Keanaaina, there is a chance that the former Colorado resident may have to miss some or all of the 2022 season. Notre Dame does have options inside with Jacob Lacey, Gabe Rubio and others — they only brought in one interior defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class in Donovan Hinish.

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - -
Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree - -
Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - -
Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis, Matt Salerno
Center Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Jarrett Patterson
Guard Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic, -
Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Josh Lugg
Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey Jayson Ademilola
Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Justin Ademilola
Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Bo Bauer
Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph - D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley Clarence Lewis Cam Hart TaRiq Bracy
Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Michael Vinson (LS), Blake Grupe (K)
Totals 21/85 (21) 44/85 (23) 59/85 (15) 70/85 (11) 84/85 (14)

