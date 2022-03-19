The Notre Dame Fighting Irish punched their ticket for the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 78-64 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in San Diego. Cormac Ryan was on absolute FIRE with 29 points scored — with most of those points coming from 7 made three-pointers which is an NCAA Tournament record by an ACC player.

The Irish will face the 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second round after the boys from Lubbock absolutely crushed Montana State in the opening round, 97-62. Texas Tech had the best shooting game of any team in the tournament since the expansion to 64 teams by making almost 67% of their shots in the game while also making 60% of their threes.

Notre Dame was 4 point underdog to Alabama, and will remain underdogs against Texas Tech — a team that is more known for its suffocating defense than their shooting accuracy. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas Tech has opened up as a 7 point favorite over Notre Dame with an over/under of 133.

The Irish and Red Raiders are scheduled to play on Sunday with a tentative tipoff of 7:10 PM.

