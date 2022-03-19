OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football’s NIL World

Joshua and Brendan jump into the podcast spaceship on a Friday night to talk about a long list of things with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In this episode:

HELLO!

We jump right onto the court with Notre Dame Basketball’s NCAA Tournament run.

IT’S MARCH MADNESS and we give the world’s greatest sporting event the love it requires.

REVIEWS!

Michigan sucks. We repeat... MICHIGAN SUCKS.

Spring football is now on the table.

Joshua tries to successfully explain his lowkey feels about spring football.

We go over the Marcus Freeman press conference, and try to make sense of it all.

Brendan and Josh have been stewing about Notre Dame’s NIL situation and share quite a few thoughts about what is happening and what needs to happen. We fully reserve the right to be absolutely dead wrong about a few things... but we don’t like what we are currently seeing.

The Jerome Bettis situation - which is to say that we debate about how much impact his presence actually has (and other stuff).

Yost was a terrible human being and that is a fact.

Plus much more weaved in and out of the show.

